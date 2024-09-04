NIIT Learning Systems Limited (NIIT MTS) Earns 63 Brandon Hall HCM Excellence Awards Jointly with Customers, 2024

BusinessWire India

Atlanta (Georgia) [US]/ New Delhi [India], September 4: NIIT Learning Systems Limited [NIIT Managed Training Services (NIIT MTS)] (Ticker Symbol: NIITMTS), a global leader in managed learning services, announced that it has earned 63 coveted Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence awards jointly with customers. The Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards are awarded for excellence in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Talent Acquisition, Leadership Development, Human Resources, Sales Performance, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and Future of Work.

NIIT earned 31 gold, 16 silver, and 16 bronze awards jointly with our clients American Bankers Association, Anglo American, Boehringer Ingelheim, IBM, IQVIA, Loblaws, MetLife, Organon, Otsuka, Rio Tinto, Rolls Royce, UCB, and Unilever.

The complete list of NIIT's awards is available here.

"Excellence Award winners are shown to be organizations that truly value their employees and invest in them through their human capital management programs. These HCM programs have been validated as best in class for business value and the impact on the employees themselves," said Brandon Hall Group™ Chief Operating Officer Rachel Cooke, HCM Excellence Award® program leader.

Award entries are evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based upon the following criteria: fit the need, design of the program, functionality, innovation, and overall measurable benefits.

All Excellence Award winners will be honored at Brandon Hall Group's HCM Excellence Conference and Awards Gala, January 28-30, 2025, at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida.

"We are honored to receive this prestigious recognition from the Brandon Hall Excellence Awards in collaboration with our valued customers. As a leading provider of Managed Learning Services, we are dedicated to delivering high-impact learning solutions that seamlessly integrate learning theory, technology, operations, and service standards to foster a thriving workforce. This recognition motivates us to continue setting higher standards, ensuring we deliver innovative learning solutions that not only meet but exceed our customers' expectations." said DJ Chadha, Chief Customer Officer at NIIT MTS.

*Please note: Brandon Hall Group is a professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations and is not related to NIIT MTS.

