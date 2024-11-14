NIIT Learning Systems Limited (NIIT MTS) Ranked Among Training Industry's Top 20 IT and Technical Training Companies, 2024

BusinessWire India

Atlanta (Georgia) [US], November 14: NIIT Learning Systems Limited [NIIT Managed Training Services (NIIT MTS)] (Ticker Symbol: NIITMTS), a global leader in managed learning services, announced that it has been named to the 2024 Top 20 Companies in IT and Technical Training by Training Industry, Inc. This is NIIT's fifteenth year of being named to this prestigious list of leading companies for the IT and Technical Training sector of the corporate learning and development (L&D) market.

Training Industry, the leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders, prepares the Training Industry Top 20 report on critical sectors of the corporate training marketplace to better inform professionals about the best and most innovative providers of training services and technologies.

Selection to the 2024 Training Industry Top 20 IT and Technical Training Companies lists was based on the following criteria:

- Breadth and quality of program and service offerings.

- Industry visibility, innovation and impact in the IT and technical training market.

- Client and customer representation.

- Business performance and growth.

View the 2024 Top IT and Technical Training Companies list.

"This year's selections for our Top 20 IT and Technical Training Companies List represent an innovative group of providers in the IT training sector. These organizations provide innovative techniques and practices in developing high-quality content for all types of IT, security, data professionals and more. They utilize advanced technologies and modalities like artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR) and virtual labs for a wide variety of topics and skill-based learning to quickly adapt to the ever-changing IT market," said Jessica Schue, market research analyst at Training Industry, Inc.

"We are honored to be recognized as a Top IT and Technical Training Company by Training Industry for the fifteenth consecutive year. At NIIT, we blend expert-led, role-specific learning paths with cutting-edge technologies like AI, AR, and virtual labs to create immersive, skill-based training experiences. Our managed training services streamline IT skills development, eliminating the complexity and cost of managing multiple vendors. Learners gain a seamless experience with flexible, high-quality training options that empower them to build relevant skills at scale," said Sailesh Lalla, Chief Business Officer at NIIT MTS.

