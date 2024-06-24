NIIT Learning Systems Limited (NIIT MTS) Ranked Among Training Industry's Top 20 Learning Services Companies, 2024

BusinessWire India

Atlanta (Georgia) [USA], June 24: NIIT Learning Systems Limited [NIIT Managed Training Services (NIIT MTS)] (Ticker Symbol: NIITMTS), a global leader in managed learning services, announced that it has been named to the 2024 Top 20 Companies in Learning Services by Training Industry, Inc. This is NIIT's sixteenth consecutive year of being named to this prestigious list of leading companies for the Learning Services sector of the corporate learning and development (L&D) market.

Training Industry, the leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders, prepares the Training Industry Top 20 report on critical sectors of the corporate training marketplace to better inform professionals about the best and most innovative providers of training services and technologies.

Selection to the 2024 Training Industry Top 20 Learning Services Companies lists was based on the following criteria:

* Breadth and quality of learning services offered.

* Industry visibility, innovation, and impact in the learning services training market

* Client representation.

* Business performance and growth.

"The companies chosen for this year's Top 20 Learning Services list showed an exceptional array of services, offering their clients quality, end-to-end solutions such as content creation, learning technologies, learning strategies, delivery, administrative assistance, and more," said Jessica Schue, market research analyst at Training Industry, Inc.

"We are honored to be recognized among the Top Learning Services Companies by Training Industry for the sixteenth consecutive year. "At NIIT, we have spent the last four decades perfecting the learning ecosystem, making it efficient and responsive to any business challenge. This ecosystem delivers high value and impact, enabling both people and businesses to grow. Our comprehensive, high-impact managed learning services seamlessly integrate learning theory, technology, operations, and service levels to foster a thriving workforce. That's why almost 100 of the Fortune and Global 500 companies trust us with their L&D transformation," said Sailesh Lalla, Chief Business Officer at NIIT MTS.

