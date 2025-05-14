NIIT Learning Systems Q4 profit falls 10.4 pc to Rs 48.7 crore

Mumbai, May 14 NIIT Learning Systems Limited (NIIT MTS) has reported a 10.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated net profit for the March quarter (Q4) of FY25.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 48.7 crore for the quarter, down from Rs 54.4 crore in the same period last fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.

Despite the fall in profit, NIIT MTS reported a 7.9 per cent increase in its revenue from operations, which stood at Rs 429.7 crore during the quarter.

However, on a quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) basis, the company saw its profit shrink by 21 per cent, while revenue grew by just 2.6 per cent.

Nevertheless, NIIT MTS CEO Sapnesh Lalla said the company witnessed steady growth in new customer acquisition and expanded its business with existing clients during the quarter.

"In line with our AI first approach, we will continue to make disproportionate investments to strengthen our unique position as a strategic leader in Managed Learning Services," he said.

For the full financial year FY25, NIIT MTS managed to post a 6.7 per cent increase in net profit, which rose to Rs 227.5 crore. Revenue for the year also grew 6.4 per cent, reaching Rs 1,653.2 crore.

Throughout the year, the company secured 10 new global Managed Training Services (MTS) contracts and expanded six existing ones.

It also renewed nine contracts during the year and ended FY25 with 93 MTS customers. NIIT MTS reported revenue visibility of $390 million, up from $335 million last year.

Vice Chairman and Managing Director Vijay K Thadani highlighted the company’s focus on artificial intelligence, noting that customers are increasingly adopting GenAI-based learning and development (L&D) solutions.

He said NIIT MTS will continue to invest heavily in AI to maintain its leadership in Managed Learning Services.

The company’s employee headcount stood at 2,410 as of the end of FY25. The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 3 per equity share.

Shares of NIIT Learning Systems closed 3.51 per cent higher at Rs 372.90 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor