NIIT StackRoute Announces the Second Edition of the Digital Architect Conclave 2024

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 12: NIIT Limited, a leading global talent development corporation announces the second edition of the Digital Architect Conclave 2024, organized by StackRoute, an NIIT venture providing disruptive IT learning solutions in architect training and development. The full-day event scheduled for July 19th, 2024, at Shangri La Hotel, Bangalore aims to bring together top architects, industry leaders, and technology enthusiasts under one roof for insightful discussions, networking opportunities, and showcasing revolutionary architectural practices.

The Digital Architect Conclave 2024 will commence with the inaugural address by Dr Vishnupriya Raghavan, VP of Client Advisory and Transformation at StackRoute, NIIT Limited. This year's event is expected to be more impactful and comprehensive, with participation from a greater number of organizations.

The conclave is constructed to be a premier gathering for architects across various industries, aiming to foster collaboration, knowledge sharing, and innovation. This year's edition will feature a lineup of distinguished speakers and thought leaders from renowned companies and institutions, including Priya Kanduri, CTO, Happiest Minds; Murale Narayanan, CTO, Dell Technologies; Nishith Pathak, Distinguished Architect, DXC Technology; Krishna Markande, VP, Chief Architect, Sutherland Global Services; Alaguraja Narayanan, Senior Director, Data Modernization community leader, Cognizant; Shankar Radhakrishnan, Partner- Data Engineering Service Line, Tiger Analytics; and Anand Das, Chief Digital & AI Officer, TVS Motors.

Pankaj Jathar, Chief Executive Officer, NIIT Ltd. said, "As we embark on the second edition of the Digital Architect Conclave, we are excited to host sessions that offer deep insights into the future of architectural innovation. This event underscores our commitment to shaping the future of digital architecture and empowering professionals with the skills needed to excel in a rapidly evolving technological landscape."

The event draws architects from leading enterprises, will feature panel discussions, insightful dialogues, and architecture showcases that present Point of Views (PoV) on emerging trends and their impact on architectural decisions. The event also provides a great platform for senior architects to present their architecture decision making by navigating through complex scenarios and tradeoffs.

Dr Yogesh K Bhatt, EVP and Business Head, StackRoute, NIIT Limited said, "Building on the remarkable success of the first edition, the second edition promises to be even more impressive, featuring participation from over 40 organizations. This year's theme, 'Architecting for Tomorrow's Experiences', enriches the event with poster sessions, ignite talks, and architecture showcases, bringing together architects from diverse organizations to cross-pollinate knowledge, collaborate, and drive innovation."

Dr Vishnupriya Raghavan, VP Client Advisory and Transformation, StackRoute, NIIT Limited said, "The role of architects has evolved significantly, becoming pivotal tech leaders who drive business value through robust design, strategic thinking, and leadership skills. With the rise of generative AI, an increased focus on data, and the growing complexities in infrastructure and security, architectural decisions are tougher than ever. Architects need a platform to exchange ideas, network, learn, and support each other's growth in this challenging landscape."

She further added, "We are proud to provide such a platform through our initiatives, enabling architects to stay ahead in this dynamic field. Our clients trust us as the preferred partner for architect competency development programs, recognizing our commitment to fostering innovation and excellence."

For more information, please visit the official website: https://www.stackroute.in/home

