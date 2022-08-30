Nikhil Caterers felicitated by Maharashtra Times as Trendsetters 2022 for their innovation in catering services

August 30: Nikhil Caterers have been synonymous with catering for premium events & weddings for the last 50 years, serving large-scale outdoor events of up to 10000 guests. However, the pandemic struck, the guest list was reduced to 25 people. So, when a family posed concerns about not being able to invite all their friends and families, it paved the way for a new brand idea, and the concept of Marathi Pangat was born. Pangats are unique to Maharashtrian Wedding. The assembly of people sitting in straight lines relishing traditional Marathi vegetarian food on a banana leaf over conversation and laughter brings on the festive mood.

When he couldn’t get Muhamad to the mountain, Nikhil decided to take the mountain to Muhammad. For all those guests who couldn’t be invited, Nikhil Introduced a whole new way of celebration – The Marathi Pangat. He grabbed the opportunity to home deliver the traditional wedding Pangat to 200 odd guests for a virtual wedding event. Post that, several inquiries started pouring in from abroad and in Mumbai to gift their family and friends our traditional pangat. Eventually, the one-time activity became a weekend kitchen to now repeat orders daily.

The Marathi Pangat attempts to relive the beautiful practice of eating wholesome vegetarian meals on a banana leaf. This is a concept that represents the heart of Maharashtra and its culture with a menu that brings the most authentic, original recipes from various corners of Maharashtra, delivered straight to your doorstep!

Launched in the year 2021, The Marathi Pangat is the passion project of Mr. Nikhil Tipnis, director at Nikhil Caterers. Currently operating in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai & Thane, inspired by the satvik, traditional, and auspicious Maharashtrian festive feast, The Marathi Pangat food is meant to bring out positive, happy, and nostalgic emotions.

The Marathi Pangat has not only garnered the appreciation and loyalty of over hundreds of patrons across Mumbai but has also been approved by many celebrities and experts and has served at least 5000 pangats since its launch in June 2021. Even drawing the attention of celebs such as Anushka Sharma, Genelia Deshmukh, MugdhaChaphekar, Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, Kunal Vijaykar etc. The Maharashtrian Community from Canada, the US, and Parts of Europe and Asia regularly order for their parents living in Mumbai on special occasions. People now find reasons for get-togethers to order THE MARATHI PANGAT. People also use The Marathi Pangat to gift their loved ones on their birthdays, anniversaries & other occasions. It is also used for small religious ceremonies celebrated in their homes. The Pangat Hamper consists of 18 traditional Marathi dishes along with Banana Leaves, a DIY Decor Box, and a visual guide explaining the concept nicely packed in a Jute Bag.

The Marathi Pangat has had a very exciting journey so far, with almost 30%-40% of customers ordering from non-Maharashtrian communities. The venture aims to take the traditional Maharashtrian cuisine to various communities, not just limiting it to popular snack items.

MAHA – RASHTRA literally means the great state, and not surprisingly, each community and region has its set of special delicacies & recipes passed on from generation. The objective is to take traditional Maharashtrian cuisine & culture to the world. Currently, Maharashtrian cuisine is popular mainly for snacks like vada pav, missal, etc. Nikhil Tipnis believed that the regional spices and traditional recipes deserve mainstream attention to showcase to the entire world how diverse & rich the Maharashtrian legacy is. So that future generations can cherish & enjoy it. Promoting regional cuisines is as important as adopting an international palette. The vision is to revive and popularize Indian traditions and authentic cuisine for future generations, and the mission is to take the regional cuisine & culture of Maharashtra to various parts of India and the world. Website – www.themarathipangat.com

