Nikhil Chandan Honoured as 'Promising Young Business Leader' at ET Business Excellence & Innovation Summit 2025

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 11: Nikhil Chandan, Managing Director and CEO of Navyug Global Ventures, was conferred with the 'Promising Young Business Leader' award at the ET Business Excellence & Innovation Summit 2025, in recognition of his contribution to building future-ready enterprises and empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs in India.

Held in Gurugram, The Economic Times Business Excellence & Innovation Summit 2025, celebrates business leaders and innovators who are creating meaningful impact through visionary leadership, innovation, and long-term value creation. Nikhil's recognition comes as a testament to his growing influence as a strategic investor, mentor, and change-maker.

Over the years, Nikhil Chandan has emerged as a catalyst for entrepreneurial growth, particularly among youth from India's Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns. Through his various professional and philanthropic engagements, he has supported thousands of young individuals in pursuing independent venturesfostering a new wave of grassroots entrepreneurship.

Nikhil is known for his mentoring initiatives and active involvement in ecosystem development programs aimed at nurturing young talent, especially from non-metro regions. His ability to identify potential early, and his passion for driving change at scale, have made him one of the most dynamic young business leaders to watch in India's investment and innovation landscape.

At the heart of this impact lies Navyug Global Ventures, the strategic investment platform he leads. Headquartered in Chennai, Navyug Global Ventures is a venture capital firm that partners with early-stage, high-potential startups across sectors such as technology, fintech, electric mobility, and consumer goods. The firm takes a founder-first approach, combining capital with strategic guidance, operational support, and access to a vast entrepreneurial ecosystem.

"Our mission is to empower bold ideas and entrepreneurs who are not just building businesses, but creating meaningful change," said Nikhil Chandan. "This recognition from ET is an encouragement to continue our work in building sustainable, inclusive, and future-ready enterprises, and impact drivers."

What sets Navyug Global Ventures apart is its focus on long-term partnerships and its commitment to acting as a success catalyst, helping startups navigate early challenges and accelerate their journey from ideation to industry leadership. The firm emphasises innovation with impact, supporting companies that blend commercial success with social relevance.

Under Nikhil's leadership, the firm has developed a strong track record of backing ventures that are both economically viable and socially impactful, ranging from electric vehicle financing platforms to tech-led solutions that expand access to healthcare and financial services in underserved regions.

With this latest recognition from The Economic Times, Nikhil Chandan joins a select group of emerging leaders who are shaping the future of business in Indianot just through financial capital, but through purpose, empathy, and strategic foresight.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor