Nikhil Ruparel and Preeti Choksi celebrate Christmas with underprivileged kids in Bandra

New Delhi [India], December 25: Nikhil M Ruparel & Preeti B Choksi who runs Joining Hands NGO in association with Angel Express Foundation organised Christmas Celebrations today in Bandra, spreading the true essence of the festive season among underprivileged kids. It was a joyous occasion that brought smiles, laughter, and unforgettable memories to the children, who were treated to a delightful magic show, engaging games, and the highlight of the day – Santa Claus distributing gifts that filled their hearts with excitement and happiness.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Smt. Smita Thackrey Ji (Social Worker) Shri. Asif Zakaria Ji (Ex-Municipal Councillor), Rozlyn Khan Ji (Actress), Piyu Chouhan Ji (Social Worker), Smt. Preeti Choksi Ji (Mumbai Mahila Congress Secretary), Shri. Bhagirath Choksi Ji (Entrepreneur) & Shri. Abid Qureshi Ji (Social Worker) for gracing the event with their presence and actively contributing to the joy and spirit of this celebration. Their support and involvement added a special touch to the day, making it even more meaningful for everyone involved. Special thanks to the entire team of Angel Express Foundation team & volunteers for their support to organise this event.

Christmas truly came alive in the form of love, warmth, and community, reminding us all of the beauty of giving and spreading cheer, wishing everyone a Merry Christmas!

Jai Hind!

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor