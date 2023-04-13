Nikshan Electronics and LG Home Appliances hand over car to lucky draw winner

New Delhi [India], April 13 (/SRV): Nikshan Electronics, the most trusted home appliances showroom in Kerala, and LG Home Appliances recently held a lucky draw contest with the chance to win a brand new KIA car. The lucky winner was Nasar, who received the key to the car during a handover ceremony at Nikshan Electronics' showroom.

The event was attended by Nikshan Electronics Managing Director MMV Moidu and LG Branch Manager Mujammed Rafi. Also present were LG Appliances Area Manager Akhil, Marketing Manager Sujith, and Nikshan Electronics Managers Rakesh, Ranjith, Ameer, Akhin, and Rayees.

"We're thrilled to have held this successful event in partnership with LG Home Appliances," said MMV Moidu, Managing Director of Nikshan Electronics. "We take pride in being the most trusted home appliances showroom in Kerala, and our growing clientele is a testament to our commitment to providing the best products and services to our customers."

Nikshan Electronics is known for offering the best discounts on every product they sell, making them the go-to option for customers in Kannur. In addition, the company offers a range of exciting prizes including a Mahindra XUV 700, ATHER electric scooter, and smartphones.

With a wide range of products and excellent customer service, Nikshan Electronics has established a reputation as the go-to destination for all home appliance needs in Kannur.

For more information about Nikshan Electronics and its products and services, visit their website at https://nikshanonline.com/

Or reach out to them at: +91 98479 88822

