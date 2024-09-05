Nikshan Opens New Showroom in Kozhikode, Setting New Standards for Home Solutions

SMPL

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], September 5: Nikshan, a leading name in the home appliance industry, has officially launched its latest showroom in Kozhikode, showcasing a wide range of products and exceptional customer service. The grand opening was held on Sunday, September 1, 2024, at 10:30 AM, with the inauguration led by Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal. The event also saw the presence of distinguished guests, including Kozhikode Mayor Beena Philip, M.K. Raghavan MP, Ahamed Devarkovil MLA, and Thottathil Ravindran MLA.

More than just a retail store, Nikshan's new showroom serves as a comprehensive 'one-stop shop' for all home needs. It features a broad selection of products, such as home appliances, gadgets, modular kitchens, home automation solutions, designer fans, home gyms, faucets, and mattresses, offering customers a diverse array of choices all under one roof.

To celebrate the launch, Nikshan has rolled out an array of exciting combo offers and discounts. Beyond brand-specific deals, customers can participate in the 'Ore Oronam Orayiram' offer, with prizes worth crores up for grabs. Discounts on home appliances and gadgets are available for up to 75%. The bumper prizes for this season include a Skoda Kushaq, two BMW G310 RR sports bikes, and six Ather Rizta scooters. Additionally, through the 'Scratch and Win Offer,' customers stand a chance to win guaranteed prizes such as international trips, iPhones, LED TVs, refrigerators, and washing machines.

"Nikshan's expansion into Kozhikode reflects our dedication to providing high-quality products and unmatched service to our customers," said M.M.V. Moidu, Managing Director of Nikshan. "With over 28 years of reliability, we are thrilled to extend our offerings to a wider audience and continue being a trusted partner for home solutions," added Nikshan Ahmed, Executive Director.

Nikshan, already a trusted name in North Malabar, operates showrooms in Kannur, Vadakara, and Payyanur, with plans to launch another showroom in Kuttyadi soon. This new showroom in Kozhikode underscores Nikshan's commitment to revolutionizing the home appliance market, offering customers unbeatable prices and exceptional service.

For more information, please visit the new Nikshan showroom in Kozhikode or contact 7593 886 887. You can also visit their website at www.nikshanonline.com.

About Nikshan: For over 28 years, Nikshan has been a prominent name in the home appliance market, recognized for its extensive product range, dependable service, and competitive pricing. With showrooms across North Malabar, Nikshan remains a trusted choice for thousands of customers for their home needs.

