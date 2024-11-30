Nirmala Sitharaman urges women to take advantage of government's schemes

New Delhi [India], November 30 : Union Finance and Corporate Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday encouraged women to come out and take advantage of the Union Government's programs.

Addressing a gathering during her Credit Outreach Program in Madhubani today, she said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been putting emphasis on creating 'Lakhpati Didis' in every village, and banks are giving support to make the initiative successful.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji says that there should be Lakhpati Didi in every village of the country. For that, whatever work has to be done by the banks, they are doing it. Financial assistance and training are being given to women through every self-help group (SHG). Due to our training, women have been able to earn a lot. I request you all to come forward and participate in schemes which are being brought to you by the banks," she said, addressing the gathering in Hindi.

Sitharaman on Friday handed over sanction letters from banks to beneficiaries under various Central Government schemes during the Credit Outreach Programme in Madhubani, Bihar.

Loans worth Rs 1,121 crore were disbursed during the credit outreach to more than 50,000 beneficiaries, Nirmala Sitharaman's office said in a post on social media X.

The schemes under which the sanction letters have been issued include PM MUDRA, PMEGP, Kisan Credit Card (Crop), KCC (Animal Husbandry & Fisheries), Stand Up India, PM-SVANidhi, PM Vishwakarma, Retail, MSMEs, SHGs, Agricultural Loans, etc., as per the post.

The Union Finance Minister, during the Credit Outreach Programme, distributed copies of the Constitution of India in Maithili and Sanskrit languageswhich were released recently on Samvidhan Diwasto various people during the Credit Outreach Programme in Madhubani, Bihar.

Sitharaman also visited the stalls and interacted with the stall owners, who have benefited from various schemes of the central and state governments during the program.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and Member of Parliament Sanjay Kumar Jha participated in the event.

On Friday, Sitharaman chaired a credit outreach program in Darbhanga, Bihar. During the program, loans worth Rs 1,388 crore were distributed to 49,137 beneficiaries by various banks, according to an official statement from the Ministry of Finance.

Sitharaman, along with other dignitaries, visited around 25 stalls showcasing various local products and handicrafts created by entrepreneurs financed by banks and NABARD.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor