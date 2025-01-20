Nisus Finance Expands in GCC, Adding USD 55 Million to Fund AUM through Strategic Real Estate Deals

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20: Nisus Finance Services Co Limited. (BSE- NISUS | 544296 | INE0DQN01013), a trailblazer in investment management with a focus on urban infrastructure, proudly announces the acquisition of two Grade A residential gems in Dubai's thriving neighbourhoodsJumeirah Village Circle (JVC) and Al Furjan. These acquisitions, facilitated through the Nisus High Yield Growth Fund Closed-Ended IC, registered in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), mark a significant milestone in the fund's trajectory.

These strategic investments contribute USD 55 million to the assets under management (AUM) of the Nisus High Yield Growth Fund Closed-Ended IC, underscoring its robust growth and positioning it as a key player in the region.

The newly acquired properties, nestled in prime locations, are primed to tap into Dubai's thriving real estate market. The city's home sales surged by 25% in Q3 2024, fueled by a strong economy, burgeoning tourism, and an expanding international community. With Dubai's GDP projected to grow at an impressive 4.6%, the city offers unparalleled opportunities for excellent returns and long-term value.

About Nisus High Yield Growth Fund Closed-Ended IC

Launched in 2024, the Nisus High Yield Growth Fund Closed-Ended IC is a cutting-edge investment vehicle designed to capture high-yield opportunities in Grade A, income-generating assets across premier locations in the GCC. Registered in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), with feeder fund at GIFT City, it offers both domestic and global investors a regulated and institutionalized option to participate in growth story of GCC region.

Expanding Regional Footprint

In a move that underscores its commitment to the GCC region, Nisus Finance has inaugurated a new office in Dubai, strengthening the company's presence in the heart of one of the world's most vibrant and competitive real estate markets. By establishing a stronger presence in this dynamic hub, Nisus Finance is perfectly positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities and foster deeper connections with its stakeholders.

The acquisition of two premier residential properties reflects Nisus Finance's relentless pursuit of growth and investor value. Capitalizing on Dubai's thriving real estate market and soaring demand for luxury living, the company is charting a path of exceptional success, delivering unmatched returns and enduring value.

Commenting on the development Amit Anil Goenka, Chairman & Managing Director, of Nisus Finance Services Co Limited said: "We are thrilled to expand our portfolio with two premium properties in Dubai, fueling the growth of the Nisus High Yield Growth Fund. With these strategic acquisitions, we're tapping into the pulse of Dubai's booming real estate market, delivering lasting value, and ensuring outstanding returns for our investors. The future is bright, and we're just getting started".

Commenting on the development Amit Jhunjhunwala, CIO, of Nisus High Yield Growth Fund said: "The Nisus High Yield Growth Fund has reached a significant milestone, adding an impressive USD 55 million to its AUM. As Dubai's real estate market soars with a 25% sales increase and a GDP set to grow by 4.6%, our strategically chosen high-yield assets are perfectly positioned to unlock exceptional returns, tapping into the momentum of one of the world's most vibrant and dynamic markets".

