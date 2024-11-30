Nisus Finance Services Co Limited IPO Opens On December 04, 2024

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 30: Nisus Finance Services Co Limited engaged into Transaction Advisory Services and Fund and Asset Management. The Company proposes to open its Initial Public Offering on December 04, 2024, aiming to raise Rs 114.24 Crore with shares to be listed on the BSE SME platform.

The issue size is 63,46,400 equity shares with a price band of Rs 170 - Rs 180 Per Share and face value of Rs 10 each.

Equity Share Allocation

- QIB Anchor Portion - Not more than 17,89,600 Equity Shares

- Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) - Not more than 11,94,400 Equity Shares

- Non-Institutional Investors (NII) - At least 8,96,000 Equity Shares

- Retail Individual Investors (RII) - At least 20,91,200 Equity Shares

- Market Maker - 3,51,200 Equity Shares

- Employees - 24,000 Equity Shares

The net proceeds from the Issue will be utilized to enhance fund setup, obtain additional licenses, and improve facility and fund management infrastructure in key financial hubs like IFSC-Gift City, DIFC-Dubai and FSC-Mauritius. It also plans to cover fundraising costs and placement fees for domestic and international markets, invest in its Associate Company Nisus Fincorp Private Limited to boost its capital base, and address general corporate purposes. The anchor bidding will open on December 03, 2024 and the issue will close on December 06, 2024.

Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited are the Book Running Lead Managers to the Issue, while Skyline Financial Services Private Limited is Registrar to the Issue.

Amit Anil Goenka, Chairman & Managing Director of Nisus Finance Services Co Limitedexpressed, " As we prepare for our IPO, this milestone marks a significant achievement for Nisus Finance, highlighting our progress and advancements in Transaction Advisory Services and Fund and Asset Management since our inception.

The upcoming IPO represents an exciting new chapter for our company. We believe going public will drive the company's growth by enhancing operational capabilities, expanding market reach and strengthening our financial foundation. This step strengthens our commitment to delivering value and sets the stage for our long-term growth."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor