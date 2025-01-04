Nita Ambani pays tribute to senior Reliance employees at 25th anniversary of Jamnagar Refinery

Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], January 4 : Nita Ambani, founder and chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, remembered and paid tribute to senior employees of Reliance Industries Limited during the celebration of 25 years of Jamnagar Refinery.

Addressing employees and their families gathered to celebrate 25 years of Jamnagar Refinery, she expressed the contribution made by the senior employees of the company to shape the conglomerate.

Expressing her gratitude, she stated, "In our culture they say, heaven lies at the feet of our parents, and their blessings are the most important source of our strength and motivation. I would like to take a moment to honour all our elders, seniors, Dada Dadi, Nana, and Nani of our reliance family, whose love, wisdom, and sacrifices have shaped us into who we are today."

"You all are our elders, and it is with your blessings that Reliance is progressing. I respectfully bow to all of you," she stated.

Nita Ambani further stated, "Let us also remember and honour those who are not with us today and thank them for the immense contribution to Reliance. I dearly and fondly remember my mentors, VV Bhat, KK Malhotra, AG Dawra, and many others who have left an indelible mark in the story and success of Reliance."

Earlier on January 3, Nita Ambani spoke passionately about the deep emotional connection the Ambani family shares with Jamnagar, describing it as the "soul of Reliance."

"Jamnagar is not just a place. It is the soul of Reliance. It holds a very deep and dear place in our hearts," Nita Ambani said, capturing the sentiment of the occasion.

Reflecting on the personal and familial significance of Jamnagar, she spoke about the role the city has played in shaping the journey of Reliance. She highlighted its connection to Kokilaben Ambani, Dhirubhai Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, and the younger generation of the family.

Reliance's Jamnagar refinery, which happens to be the conglomerate's first, turned 25 years old last week. Twenty-five years ago, on December 28, 1999, Reliance launched its first refinery at Jamnagar. The Jamnagar refinery is a significant milestone in Reliance's history that continues to symbolise the industrial prowess. It is expected to see further advancements while contributing to environmental conservation through initiatives like Vantaar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor