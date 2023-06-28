Nita Ambani presents inaugural Reliance Foundation ESA Cup at The Boodles Tennis event

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 : Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation presented the inaugural Reliance Foundation ESA Cup to Diego Schwartzman at The Boodles Tennis event held at Stoke Park in Buckinghamshire.

The Boodles is truly unique - an exhibition tennis event that is the most lavish warm-up for The Championships at Wimbledon - a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience, at Stoke Park which this year celebrates its 19th anniversary and is taking place from June 27-July 1, 2023.

It is a heady mix of high-calibre tennis featuring tennis superstars, combined with a day of unmatched hospitality on the manicured lawns of Stoke Park's 17th-century estate.

It has a fun English garden party atmosphere, with world-class tennis being played in intimate and beautiful surroundings. The award of the Reliance Foundation ESA Cup will be presented on each of the five days of The Boodles tennis.

On Tuesday, Nita Ambani presented the inaugural Reliance Foundation ESA Cup to the winner Argentinian, Diego Schwartzman, and made a donation to Action4Youth, based in Buckinghamshire, UK a cause close to today's winner's heart.

"It was an absolutely amazing atmosphere out here as we got to watch some great tennis and celebrate the importance of sports in bringing a community together. The opportunity of also serving charitable causes through a day of great sporting action makes this even more meaningful," Nita Ambani said.

"I wish and encourage all the young people in this community to take up any sport of your choice and bring to yourself and to those around you the spirit of enthusiasm, conviction, positive attitude and resilience to life, the joy that we hope will also make this community an even more charming place to be in."

The Education and Sports for All (ESA) initiative is a comprehensive development program run by Reliance Foundation (CSR arm of Reliance Industries Ltd) under the leadership of Nita Ambani, which supports various initiatives that promote holistic development and equal opportunities in education and sports for children.

With The Boodles Tennis challenge, the ESA initiative will be spreading its wings outside India.

After impacting the lives of millions of people in India, the programme will now aim to touch the lives of children at Stoke Park and seek to make sports accessible for everybody while also inspiring the next gen to take up sports in their daily lives.

Notably, Nita Ambani is the first Indian woman to be elected as a member of the International Olympic Committee.

Her foundation has also made a vital contribution to the Olympic movement in India by supporting various athletes across various Olympic sports. Reliance Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Reliance Industries Limited.

