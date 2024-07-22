NITI Aayog and WIPO forge new partnership to enhance innovation in Global South

New Delhi [India], July 22 : The Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) and the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) have signed a Joint Letter of Intent (JLoI) aimed at developing joint innovation programmes for countries in the Global South.

According to a press release by NITI Aayog, the ceremony, held at NITI Aayog, marked a moment in strengthening global cooperation in innovation, entrepreneurship, and intellectual property (IP).

Dharmendra Pradhan, India's Cabinet Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, attended the event.

Also present from NITI Aayog were Suman Bery, Vice Chairperson; Dr V.K. Saraswat, Member; and Dr Chintan Vaishnav, Mission Director of the Atal Innovation Mission.

In his address, Minister Pradhan expressed enthusiasm about India's growing global influence in innovation.

He remarked, "I am very pleased to see that India's innovation ecosystem is going global. Innovation is India's strength. This path-breaking partnership between AIM and WIPO will take the best of India's innovation models to countries that are on similar development trajectories, enhance understanding and awareness about IPR right from the school-level and unlock the innovation potential of the world as well as foster inclusive and sustainable economic growth."

Sherif Saadallah, Executive Director of WIPO Academy, highlighted the crucial role of intellectual property in driving innovation and creativity, particularly for youth and achieving Sustainable Development Goals.

He stated, "Intellectual property (IP) is a powerful catalyst for innovation and creativity, essential for addressing development of youth and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. Our focus on youth is an integral part of our work to build a more inclusive global IP ecosystem, and our partnership with Atal Innovation Mission demonstrates WIPO's commitment to ensure youth's participation in innovation and creativity so that IP ecosystems are utilized by a wider demographic, fostering a more innovative and creative global economy."

Last year, WIPO Director General Daren Tang visited the AIM ecosystem and recognised the potential of Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs) and Atal Incubation Centers (AICs) as effective models for innovation and entrepreneurship.

His observations led WIPO to invite Dr. Chintan Vaishnav to present these initiatives to member nations at the Committee on Development and Intellectual Property (CDIP) at WIPO's Geneva headquarters earlier this year, read the press release.

Today's agreement is a direct result of these discussions.

Vice Chairperson Suman Bery commented, "WIPO's acknowledgement of India's entrepreneurship development model is a proud moment for both India and NITI Aayog. This partnership strengthens our already fruitful collaboration with WIPO on national competitiveness."

As a specialized United Nations agency, WIPO publishes the Global Innovation Index (GII) annually. The GII 2023 report ranks India 40th out of 132 economies.

According to the WIPO Report 2022, India has seen six consecutive years of growth in patent filings, with a remarkable 31.6 per cent increase globally, driven largely by a rise in resident filings, read the press release.

VK Saraswat, Member of NITI Aayog, emphasized the strategic significance of the partnership, "India has made significant strides in entrepreneurship, aligning with our global ambitions. This AIM-WIPO collaboration will position India as a leader in innovation, leveraging our vast talent pool and dynamic market to attract international investments. It has the potential to significantly advance a culture of IP-led innovation, securing our technological future."

Dr Chintan Vaishnav, Mission Director of AIM, underscored the importance of the JLoI, "It is our hope that the AIM-WIPO partnership will benefit many nations for whom models such as Atal Tinkering Labs and Atal Innovation Centres are needed to build their innovation ecosystems. The experience of the two sides coming together helps us make these models significantly more holistic as now Innovation & Entrepreneurship meets Intellectual Property (IP) in a serious way."

The WIPO delegation, currently on a four-day visit to India, will participate in an Intellectual Property workshop at AIC GGSIPU, Dwarka, on July 23.

They will also engage with students from Atal Tinkering Labs and industry experts from organizations such as FICCI, NASSCOM, and PHDCCI during their visit.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor