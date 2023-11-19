Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate "Sustainable India - 2023" event on Nov 21

New Delhi [India], November 19 : Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate "Sustainable India - 2023" on Tuesday (November 21) in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

JSS Academy of Technical Education, Noida (JSSATEN), one of the leading Technical Institutions in India, is set to host a pivotal national event, "Sustainable India-2023," in collaboration with the Sustainability and Energy Practitioners Association (SEPA).

The event is aimed at catalysing sustainable energy practices in India.

The Principal of JSS Academy of Technical Education said that Jagadguru Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Mahaswamiji, President, JSS Mahavidyapeetha, Mysuru and other dignitaries will be also present at the inauguration event.

"SEPA envisions an enlightened society that is conscious of its continual, collective commitment towards Sustainable Development Goals and a prosperous future for all," said the Principal.

This event marks a collaborative effort between academia and industry, driving a unified movement aligning with the Nation's Sustainable Development Goals.

The workshops will feature technical presentations, panel discussions, and a three-level National Solar Competition engaging students from colleges and universities across the country, fostering innovation in sustainable and renewable energy.

India is so far at the forefront in its fight against climate mitigation.

At the COP26 summit in Glasgow in 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi committed to an ambitious five-part "Panchamrit" pledge, including reaching 500 GW of non-fossil electricity capacity, to generate half of all energy requirements from renewables, to reduce emissions by 1 billion tons by 2030.

India also aims to reduce the emissions intensity of GDP by 45 per cent. Finally, India commits to net-zero emissions by 2070.

