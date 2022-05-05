NITTE Deemed University, Mangalore among Top 300 Universities in THE Impact Rankings

Nitte (Deemed to be University) is one among eight Indian Universities to rank in the Top 300 of the world's Universities in the 2022 edition of the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings released on April 27, 2022. The university is ranked 92nd in the category of Good Health and Well Being and placed in the Top 200 in the categories of Quality Education, Gender Equality, Clean Water & Sanitation, said Dr Satheesh Kumar Bhandary, Vice-Chancellor, Nitte DU.

This ranking assesses Universities for their social impact based on the Sustainable Development Goals adopted by all member states of the United Nations Organization (UNO) in 2015. These goals provide a framework to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all.

The Times Higher Education Impact Rankings uses this unique framework to recognize the efforts of Universities towards achieving these goals. The rankings assess parameters such as sustainable development through teaching, research, outreach, and partnerships in 17 different domains. The Times Higher Education Group is an international organization which publishes one of the most influential World University Rankings.

Nitte (Deemed to be University) is also ranked 77th in NIRF 2021, features in the 401-450 rank band of QS Asia University Rankings and is graded "A+" by NAAC.

Nitte (Deemed to be University) has its roots in a group of Institutions established by the Nitte Education Trust. The Trust was established in 1979 by Late Justice KS Hegde, Judge in the Supreme Court and Speaker of the Lok Sabha, with the mission of empowering rural youth through quality education and healthcare. The Trust has established 40+ institutions spread across three campuses at Nitte, Mangalore, and Bangalore and has over 20000 students and 4500 faculty.

Nitte offers a total of 130 programs in the disciplines of medicine, allied health sciences, dentistry, pharmacy, nursing, physiotherapy, speech & audiology, biological sciences, media & communication, engineering, management, architecture and hospitality services. It has a healthcare network of 2 hospitals that includes an NABH accredited 1000-bed multi-specialty hospital , a rural Psychiatry Centre at Nitte & 21 rural health centres. All the institutions managed by Nitte are approved by the respective statutory councils and have excellent infrastructure.

For more information visit:

This story is provided by SRV.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor