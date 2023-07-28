Nitte Institute of Communication (NICO) becomes India's Only Media & Communication Institute to Earn the Coveted Godox Certification

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], July 28: Nitte Institute of Communication (NICO) has recently received the Godox Certification, which makes it the only Media & Communication Institute in India with this recognition. The Godox Certification reaffirms NICO's commitment to providing students with excellent training in media and communication, backed by cutting-edge equipment from Godox.

As part of the certification, Godox will conduct workshops on lighting for students, where they will learn from the Godox Team about latest lighting techniques and practices. NICO will also be organizing Short Term Courses with Godox.

Nitte Institute of Communication is committed to providing relevant and comprehensive programs for its students. Besides the Godox partnership, NICO also hosts workshops by experts in photography, feature writing, video editing, VFX, and short filmmaking. These workshops give students exposure to real-world challenges and opportunities in the media industry.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Raviraj, Head, NICO says “We are happy to be India’s Only Godox Certified Training Centre. This certification has come our way thanks to the efforts put, in offering innovation in media education. We want to give our students the best training possible, so they can succeed in the media landscape”

Nitte Institute of Communication offers five comprehensive programs in media and communication for students who want to pursue their passion and career in this field. The programs are: BA in Media and Communication, a four-year program that covers a wide range of subjects from animation and graphic designing to advertising and public relations; MA in Media and Communication, a two-year program that offers specialisations in broadcast, corporate communication and print; PG Diploma in Photography and Filmmaking, a one-year program that teaches the art and craft of visual storytelling; PG Diploma in Advertising and Public Relations, also a one-year program that trains students in the skills and strategies of marketing communication; and PhD, a three-year program (full time) that enables students to conduct original and innovative research in media and communication.

The institution also organizes the Nitte International Film Festival (NIFF), which is one among the few student-run film festivals in the country. NIFF is a platform for aspiring filmmakers to showcase their work and interact with industry professionals. NIFF also provides students with the opportunity to interact with filmmakers, paving the way for internships. NIFF sees about 70-80 films being screened over four days in a popular multiplex in the city. Students get an opportunity to interact with filmmakers, technicians, actors, cinematographers, scriptwriters who participate in the festival.

In addition to NIFF, third-year BA students studying Event Management undertake the organization and execution of a two-day chocolate festival at a popular city mall. This exclusive event, known as Mangalore's only Chocolate Festival, provides a valuable platform for home-based bakers and chocolatiers to showcase and sell their delectable creations. Having successfully held four editions already, the festival is progressively gaining recognition and becoming an eagerly anticipated occasion in Mangalore's social scene.

Events like these are examples of experiential learning at its best. Something the Institute strongly advocates.

More than a decade old, NICO has been taking steady strides in media and communication education, the Godox Certification being the latest.

To know more visit: https://nico.nitte.edu.in/

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor