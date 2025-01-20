Nitte University Announces NUCAT 2025 Registration Deadline for Aspiring Engineers

SMPL

New Delhi [India], January 20: Nitte University, one of India's premier institutions for higher education, invites aspiring students to register for NUCAT BTech 2025 Test 1, the entrance examination for its prestigious undergraduate programs in Engineering. The last date to register for Test 1, is January 26, 2025.

The Nitte University Common Admission Test (NUCAT) goes beyond evaluating academic merit. It is a meticulously designed examination that assesses aptitude, critical thinking and subject-specific knowledge, ensuring candidates are well-prepared for the challenges of higher education and professional success. The Ministry of Education, Government of India, ranked the University 66th in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024. Accredited with an A+ grade by the National Assessment & Accreditation Council (NAAC), Nitte University stands as a beacon of quality education and innovation.

NUCAT will be conducted in Centre-based online mode across various Test Centres .

BTech Programs: Explore Innovation and Opportunity

The B.Tech (Bachelor of Technology) program at Nitte University is an engaging four-year undergraduate program that focuses on engineering and technology. It extends beyond traditional learning, placing a strong emphasis on the practical application of scientific and mathematical principles to real-world challenges.

Nitte University offers an expansive range of BTech programs at two of its flagship institutions:

* NMAM Institute of Technology (NMAMIT), Nitte

* Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology (NMIT), Bengaluru

The programs include traditional engineering disciplines and innovative futuristic fields such as:

* Aeronautical

* Artificial Intelligence & Data Science

* Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning

* Biotechnology

* Civil Engineering

* Computer & Communication

* Computer Science

* Computer Science & Business Systems

* Computer Science (Cyber Security)

* Electrical & Electronics

* Electronics & Communication

* Electronics & Communication (Advanced Communication Technology)

* Electronics Engineering (VLSI Design & Technology)

* Information Science

* Mechanical

* Robotics & Artificial Intelligence

With a strong focus on practical learning, cutting-edge facilities and industry-relevant curriculum, these programs prepare students for academic and professional excellence.

Scholarship Opportunities and Inclusivity

Nitte University is committed to nurturing talent and promoting inclusivity. Scholarships are available for meritorious students who secure 80% or more in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics in Class 12 and achieve top ranks in NUCAT 2025.

10% of the seats are earmarked for non-Karnataka students under the Inclusivity category. Admission to the Engineering programs under the General & Inclusivity Categories is based on merit in NUCAT 2025.

Candidates eligible for admission under the NRI category will be evaluated based on their marks in the optional subjects of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics in the Class 12 examination. Seats will be allocated according to inter-se merit.

Important Dates:

* Last Date for Registration: January 26, 2025

* NUCAT 2025 Test Dates: February 1-3, 2025

About Nitte University

Nitte University is a multidisciplinary institution offering a diverse range of undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programs in health sciences, technical sciences and management. With 45 years of legacy, 43 institutions, 160+ programs, dedicated faculty of 5,500+ and a network of more than 100,000 alumni, Nitte University continues to grow as a dynamic and evolving centre of learning.

Headquartered in Mangaluru, Karnataka, with off-campus in Nitte and Bengaluru, the university maintains global collaborations with institutions in the UK, US, Japan, Philippines and Belgium for student and faculty exchange. Its key features include an industry-focused curriculum, a research-friendly environment, active placement cells, world-class sports infrastructure, a robust mentorship program and professional counselling services to support students' emotional well-being. These hallmarks position Nitte University as a leader in providing holistic education.

For more information, visit nucat.nitte.edu.in

