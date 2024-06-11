NIVEA Paving the Way to a Sustainable Future With Distributor Quality Program

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 11: NIVEA, India's No. 1 Trusted Skin Care Brand (Source: TRA Report 2024) ushers in a sustainable change by transforming plastic waste into functional store units with the Distributor Quality Program. In a bold step towards sustainability, NIVEA launched its environmental initiative in 2021, targeting a significant reduction in plastic waste and an enhancement of quality infrastructure within its distributor networks. The primary focus was on multi-layer plastic (MLP), known for its challenging recyclability. Moreover, through the partnership with top 57 distributors, the goal was to cultivate a culture of quality and turn these distributors into brand ambassadors to drive home the significance of eco-conscious practices.

The brand adopted a comprehensive approach - with the plastic waste meticulously segregated, cleaned and processed at a specialized facility. The innovative solution involved transforming this recycled plastic into eco-friendly sheets, effectively substituting traditional wooden panels. These eco-sheets were then crafted into durable store units and distributed to key suppliers across 39 cities including key metros - Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Delhi, Noida, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and towns - Trivandrum, Nagpur, Nashik, Jaipur, Indore, Bhopal, Patna, Dehradun, Ludhiana, Rajkot, Guwahati, Siliguri among others. The same was carried out to ensure that NIVEA's products are managed and stored in a safe, sustainable and environmentally responsible manner. In this respect, several other initiatives were put in place to enhance quality control within the distributor network. These included video-based training for distributors, closed racks made from recycled plastic for secure and clean product storage, coloured crates for damaged and expired stock segregation and other measures to drive better network practices.

NIVEA's eco-initiative has achieved a remarkable milestone in four and a half years of implementation - recycling 65 tons of multi-layer plastic (MLP). The effort has conserved 1755 cubic meters of water and offset 358 tons of CO2 emissions. It has also created 1,000 job opportunities in the region - showcasing NIVEA's dedication to sustainability and society. Meanwhile, the distributors too have showcased remarkable interest in aligning with NIVEA's Quality Culture, their participation was also recognized with GOLD Quality Award for top audit-quality scorers in each region.

To share more insight on the initiative, Neha Parekh - Supply Chain Director, NIVEA INDIA added, "The vision took root over four years ago and after careful planning and collaboration with our partner agencies, we are thrilled to witness the impactful outcomes of our efforts. This initiative not only champions environmental sustainability but also significantly enhances the operational efficiency of our distributors. Our 'Care Beyond Skin' global program exemplifies our dedication to making sustainable contributions to society, people and the environment. The project truly reflects our core values, blending safety, quality, and sustainability for our local distributors, and resulting in a positive transformation across the nation."

"After installing the new storage units provided by NIVEA, we've seen a remarkable improvement in our space management. The quality of the racks is top-notch. Having worked with numerous companies and brands, I must say that none have shown such a dedicated customer orientation throughout the entire process. I am thoroughly pleased and encouraged by this initiative," remarked a satisfied distributor from Jaipur.

The initiative by NIVEA is part of an ongoing effort to foster a lasting social and environmental change - benefitting communities across various regions of India. It is a big step towards a more sustainable and responsible future, and the brand is dedicated to doing more to create a positive impact in the times ahead. The crusade does not end here; it is a cornerstone towards a brighter, greener tomorrow.

