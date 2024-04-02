NIVEA Voted India's Most Trusted Skin Care Brand for the Fourth Consecutive Year

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2: NIVEA India has once again clinched the title of India's Most Trusted Skin Care brand. This remarkable achievement marks the fourth consecutive year that NIVEA has stood atop the charts, as recognized by the prestigious Brand Trust Report 2024 by TRA - a distinguished brand intelligence and data insights organization. Surveying consumers and influencers across 16 cities, the report underscores NIVEA's unwavering commitment to excellence and its deep-rooted connection with the Indian audience. With a steadfast focus on trust, care, and quality, NIVEA India's continuous success is a testament to the brand's relentless pursuit of consumer satisfaction. The survey, by approximately 2500 respondents across 16 cities, also hailed NIVEA's Pearl and Beauty Roll-on as the no.1 product in the deodorant category.

With the consistent win for four consecutive years, TRA extends their regards to brand as NIVEA rightfully earns its position as the preferred skin care brand in India yet again. The rankings underscore the trust and confidence Indian consumers have placed in the brand. Their diverse product range and unwavering focus on care is what sets the brand apart from others.

Commenting on the win, Geetika Mehta, Managing Director - NIVEA India, stated, "As a brand, we deeply value the foundation of trust, which we consider pivotal to our continued success and growth. Our aim has always been to consistently strive towards making our consumers satisfied. The TRA report comes as a true recognition of our efforts being channeled in the right direction."

As NIVEA India forges ahead, its dedication to excellence remains persistent. With a wide array of skin care products including body lotions, sun care, skin creams, personal care items, deodorants, body washes and men's grooming range, the brand consistently meets the ever-evolving requirements of Indian consumers. Each product reflects NIVEA's commitment to healthier skin, ensuring that every use is a step towards a more confident, beautiful you.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor