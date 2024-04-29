Nixtour India Private Limited and Aeroflot – Russian Airlines Announce Groundbreaking Collaboration to Enhance Travel to Russia for Indian Clients

New Delhi [India], April 29: Nixtour India Private Limited, a leading IATA Accredited Travel company is thrilled to announce an exciting partnership with Aeroflot – Russian Airlines, aimed at revolutionizing travel experiences to Russia for its clients in India. With a dedicated team working tirelessly round the clock, Nixtour has built a reputation for providing seamless travel experiences, and this collaboration with Aeroflot further solidifies its commitment to excellence in customer service.

“We are excited to introduce this strategic partnership, which will redefine the way our clients experience travel in Russia,” said Dr. Nikesh Ranjan, the founder of Nixtour India Private Limited. “Through this collaboration, we aim to provide our clients with unparalleled access to Russia’s vibrant cities, historic landmarks, and cultural treasures, all while ensuring the utmost comfort and reliability that Aeroflot is renowned for.”

Aeroflot – the flagship carrier of the Russian Federation, stands as a symbol of excellence in aviation, boasting a rich history spanning nearly a century. Established in 1923, Aeroflot has evolved into one of the world’s leading airlines, renowned for its unwavering commitment to safety, service, and innovation. As a global ambassador for Russian culture and hospitality, Aeroflot welcomes passengers from around the world to experience the warmth and hospitality of Russia firsthand.

With its extensive route network and renowned service standards, Aeroflot remains a trusted partner in the journey of millions of travelers worldwide. Currently, Aeroflot operates daily flights between Delhi and Moscow utilizing Airbus A350-900 aircraft with a three-class configuration, providing travelers with a comfortable and luxurious journey.

As part of this collaboration, Nixtour clients can avail the following benefits –

Exclusive Access to Aeroflot Bookings: Nixtour clients will enjoy exclusive access to Aeroflot bookings, ensuring hassle-free ticketing with personalized assistance and support throughout the booking process.

“We believe that this collaboration will not only enhance the travel experiences of our clients but also strengthen the ties between India and Russia by facilitating greater cultural exchange and business opportunities,” added Dr. Nikesh.

Additionally, to increase distribution channels and provide customers with a user-friendly booking experience and cheapest airfares, both international and domestic, Nixtour has chosen QuadLabs as its technology partner. QuadLabs’ advanced technology platform will enable Nixtour to offer customers a seamless user experience while accessing the best airfares available.

The partnership between Nixtour India Private Limited and Aeroflot – Russian Airlines marks a significant milestone in the realm of travel and tourism, opening doors to exciting opportunities for Indian travelers seeking to explore the rich tapestry of Russia. With a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, Nixtour is poised to deliver unparalleled travel experiences, seamless bookings, and personalized service.

For more information about NixTour, please visit – https://nixtour.com/

For more information about Aeroflot, please visit –https://www.linkedin.com/company/aeroflot—russian-airlines/

For Reservations & Queries, please contact –

North & West India – Mr. Shankha Goswami: shankha@nixtour.com

East & South India – Mr. Somnath Burman: somnath@nixtour.com

