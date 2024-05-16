NMAM Institute of Technology Team shines in Boeing National Aeromodelling Competition 2024

SMPL

New Delhi [India], May 16: In an exhilarating showcase of talent and dedication, the Nitte team from NMAM Institute of Technology, Karkala, emerged victorious at the prestigious ninth annual Boeing National Aeromodelling Competition held in Bengaluru on 3rd May 2024. Against a backdrop of intense competition involving 855 institutions and 2350 students from across India, 44 finalists from 13 teams made it to the finale. The Nitte team, comprising Meghraj M, Sathvik Poojary, and Sanjana S, clinched the championship title and a cash prize of Rs. 1,00,000. The team comprising Ranjith Bhandary, Gagandeep Kayara and Shreyas won Second place with a cash prize of Rs. 50,000 and the team with Shishir D, Samruddha S Aithal, Nishanth Prabhu, Pratheeksha Nayak, NSK Abhiram, Aneesh Prabhu, Nidheesh and Shalini S Shetty won the Third place with a cash prize of Rs. 30,000.

Salil Gupte, President, of Boeing India, handed the awards to the teams. The zonal rounds of the competition were held at IIT Kanpur, IIT Bombay, IIT Kharagpur and IIT Madras. The top 13 teams travelled to Bengaluru for the final round, which R V College of Engineering hosted.

In addition, 60 students from Shishu Mandir and Building Blocks schools were invited for a learning session on the sidelines of the competition to help encourage and promote awareness, knowledge and exposure to aviation and aeromodelling. The Boeing National Aeromodelling Competition for students across India is sponsored by the aircraft manufacturer Boeing, and organized in association with IIT Bombay, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras and R.V. College of Engineering.

The competition started as an annual event in 2013 to provide a nationwide platform for students who have a keen interest in aerospace engineering and related fields. The competition allows them to demonstrate their skills and creativity in designing, building and flying fixed-wing aircraft models of different types and sizes.

