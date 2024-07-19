No Change of Heart: How Meitra Hospital and an Ordinary Family Saved a Human being and Humanity

NewsVoir

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], July 19: Meitra Hospital recently held a profoundly significant and emotional event, 'Salute Brave Hearts' to honour the family of a noble person who donated his heart to give life to a brave police officer. Grade ASI E. Kumaran, who has now returned to duty within three months of the procedure was duly congratulated in the event. The renowned Cardiothoracic Surgeon Dr Murali P. Vettath and his team of doctors and para-medical staff of Meitra Hospital were also felicitated. Inspector General of Police North Zone, K. Sethuraman IPS, Kumaran's police colleagues and the family members of the donor and Kumaran attended the event.

During the event, the son of the donor had the poignant experience of listening to his beloved father's heartbeat through Kumaran's heart via a stethoscope.

Kumaran's heart transplant was a shining example of a remarkable humanitarian effort. After two unsuccessful angioplasties, a heart transplant was the only option for Kumaran. Bileesh, a 47-year-old man known for his social work, from Cheruvannur, Kozhikode had passed away, and his family generously consented to donate his heart, upholding his wishes. Kumaran's 1999 police batchmates raised a considerable amount of funds for the surgery and financial assistance was also received through the MEDISEP program of the government of Kerala. Meitra Hospital also subsided its charges. The transplant procedure was successfully performed under the expert leadership of Dr. Murali P. Vettath at Meitra Hospital within three and a half hours which is way below the usual time taken for such procedures. According to Dr.Murali P. Vettath, a faster transplant procedure leads to improved results and a healthier heart. Kumaran is now back on his duty at Peravoor Police Station.

The 'Salute Brave Hearts' event, held at Meitra Hospital, aimed to spread awareness about the significance of organ transplants. The event honoured Bileesh's family for their selfless act of donating their loved one's heart to E. Kumaran. It also recognized the efforts of Kumaran's police batchmates and the medical team at Meitra Hospital.

"Despite advancements, there remains a significant lack of awareness about organ transplants. Many individuals are currently waiting for transplants after registering. Both donor Bileesh and recipient E. Kumaran are ordinary individuals, but the community effort that came together for this heart transplant is extraordinary and truly commendable," said K. Sethuraman IPS said.

The event also featured remarks from Cardiothoracic Surgeon Dr. Murali P. Vettath, Medical Director Jijo V Cherian, and CEO of Meitra Hospital, Nihaj G Mohammed and other distinguished dignitaries.

Meitra Hospital is the premier center for cardiac vascular diseases in Kerala, boasting state-of-the-art facilities and the largest team of specialized cardiac care experts.

