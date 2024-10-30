No One Should Face This Battle Alone-Stand Together on Breast Cancer Awareness Month

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 30: October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time to reflect on the countless lives affected by this disease. This year's theme, "No One Should Face This Battle Alone," serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of community, support, and solidarity in the fight against breast cancer. Whether you're a survivor, a caregiver, or simply someone who cares, your role is vital. Together, we can raise awareness, share resources, and provide comfort to those navigating this challenging journey. Let's unite our voices and strength, ensuring that no one has to face this battle in isolation.

Dr B. Ravi Shankar, MD(CMC), MBA, DNB (RT), MRCP, ECMO (Medical Oncology), FESTRO (Rad Onc), PDCR, OCTT, Managing Director at Omega Hospital, Visakhapatnam

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, dedicated to raising awareness and promoting education about breast cancer. This year's vital message is clear: No one should face this battle alone. Dr B. Ravi Shankar, Managing Director at Omega Hospital, emphasizes that breast cancer impacts millionspatients, families, and friendsinflicting emotional, physical, and financial challenges. Early detection is crucial; regular screenings and knowledge about risk factors and symptoms can empower individuals. Support networks, from family and friends to local organizations, play a significant role in alleviating feelings of isolation. This October, consider how you can make a differenceparticipate in local events, volunteer, or educate others. Resources like the National Breast Cancer Foundation and the Susan G. Komen Foundation offer vital support. Together, we can raise awareness and ensure that no one has to navigate this journey alone. Let's unite in the fight against breast cancer and provide hope for those in need. To book appointment, call at +91-9849123256.

Dr Gunjesh Kumar Singh, MBBS, MD, DM Medical Oncology (Tata Memorial Hospital Mumbai), ESMO Certified Medical Oncologist, Senior Consultant & HOD in Department of Medical Oncology at Paras Cancer Centre, Ranchi, Jharkhard

Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers affecting women worldwide, but significant advancements in medical research have improved outcomes, especially with early detection. Dr Gunjesh Kumar Singh, HOD at Bhagwaan Mahavir Medica Super Speciality Hospital, highlights the crucial role of regular screenings, such as mammograms, recommended for women starting at age 40 or earlier for those with a family history. Early detection often allows for treatment while the cancer is still localized, leading to more effective options like surgery, radiation therapy, and systemic treatments. The goal is to eliminate cancerous cells while minimizing impact on the patient's body and life. Encouragingly, the five-year survival rate for localized breast cancer exceeds 99%, underscoring the importance of awareness and regular screenings. By educating ourselves about symptoms and risk factors, we can empower individuals to seek timely medical advice. This Breast Cancer Awareness Month, let's unite in the fight and ensure that no one faces this battle alone. To book appointment, call at +91-7070924135.

Dr Parvinder Singh Lubana, MS (Surgery), DNB (Surgery), Fellow American College of Surgeons Consultant and Head Department of GI science and Breast Oncology at Apple hospital and Research Centre, Indore, M.P., India, lubananicks@gmail.com

In India, breast cancer has emerged as the most common cancer among women, surpassing cervical cancer in many urban areas. The incidence rate is rising, with approximately 1 in 28 Indian women likely to develop breast cancer during her lifetime. Although awareness and treatment facilities have improved, late diagnosis remains a major challenge; over 50% of cases are detected at an advanced stage. Contributing factors include lack of awareness, cultural stigmas, and limited access to healthcare, particularly in rural areas.

Breast cancer awareness is essential for early detection and saving lives. Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers worldwide, affecting millions of women and even some men. Early detection through regular screenings, like mammograms, can greatly increase survival rates. Recognizing symptoms, such as lumps, changes in breast size or shape, and skin dimpling, is crucial for catching the disease in its early stages.

By supporting breast cancer awareness, we can encourage individuals to get regular screenings, understand symptoms, and promote research funding, ultimately working towards a future where breast cancer is less common, more treatable, and survivable. Early action saves liveslet's spread awareness and support those affected. To book appointment, call at +91-9754366114, 9826014740.

Dr Rajesh Bollam - MBBS (Gold Medalist), DNB, DM (Medical Onco - TMH), MRCP, Medical Oncology (UK), European Certified Medical Oncologist, Secunderabad

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a global initiative aimed at educating and supporting those affected by breast cancer. Dr Rajesh Bollam emphasizes the importance of awareness with key facts: 1 in 8 women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime, and early detection can increase survival rates by 90%. In 2024, an estimated 281,550 new cases are expected in the U.S. alone. Recognizing symptoms is vital: look for a lump or thickening in the breast or underarm, changes in size or shape, dimpling of the skin, and any nipple discharge. Risk factors include family history, genetic mutations (like BRCA1/2), age (40+), and dense breast tissue. This month, take action by scheduling a mammogram, performing self-exams, and supporting research and awareness initiatives. Wear pink to show solidarity, participate in fundraising events, and share survivor stories. Together, we can fight breast cancer and ensure that no one faces this battle alone. To book appointment, call at +91-9505878232.

Dr Shaik Saleem, MS, DNB (Surgical Oncology), FMAS, Consultant Surgical Oncologist at Yashoda Hospitals, Malakpet, Hyderabad

Dr Shaik Saleem sheds light on breast cancer, a type of cancer that originates in breast tissue and can affect one or both breasts. Understanding the anatomy of the breast is crucial for grasping the complexities of this condition. Breast cancer occurs when genetic mutations lead to uncontrolled cell growth, resulting in the formation of a mass or tumor. In India, breast cancer is the most common cancer among women, with an age-adjusted incidence rate of 25.8 per 100,000 women and a mortality rate of 12.7 per 100,000. Alarmingly, cases are being diagnosed at a younger age compared to Western countries. However, with timely diagnosis and effective treatment, the prognosis can be positive. It's vital to recognize that survival rates vary globally, often influenced by access to healthcare and early detection. This Breast Cancer Awareness Month, let's spread awareness and ensure that no one faces this battle alone. Together, we can make a difference. To book appointment, call at +91-9949126689.

