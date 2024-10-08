Nobel World Record for Anti-Drugs, Road Safety and Child Protection on October 2 at Vellore, Tamil Nadu

PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 8: It is with immense pleasure and Profound honour that on a remarkable day, October 2nd, on Gandhi Jayanthi, an extraordinary event took place that not only celebrated the essence of Dance but also marked a significant achievement in the world of Unity, patriotism and discipline. A dedicated participant of 3000 students from various Schools, colleges, institutions, Academies and martial arts Trained participant set a Nobel world record by practising the Six Awareness Songs, which has been created to create awareness for Anti-Drug, Road Safety and Child Protection in forms of Six Tamilan Traditional Dance like Bharatham, Kummi, Oyillattam, Parai Silambam and Kollattam for a continuous 34[min] thirty four Minutes 35 Sec minutes. This event was meticulously organised to highlight the importance of Dance Forms in enhancing physical and mental health and to inspire a more profound interest in its practice among the Fine Arts community and beyond.

Not only through dance Forms but also to Create awareness in a way of non-violence, through Dance forms. The song, which has been created for the world record, is Exclusively created to create awareness Worldwide. Is known for its numerous health benefits, including improved circulation, and the participant got the highlight chance to prove themselves for the Unity with Social Responsibility, and everyone felt so proud wearing their own country's National Flag Colour code.to bring a great opportunity for patriotism. relaxation of the mind was performed flawlessly by the participant under the watchful eyes of Hon.Justice. Dr S. Vimala High Court Of Madras [Retd}and Thiru.C.Rajendiran I.A.S Retd an enthusiastic audience. This achievement was a test of physical endurance and a demonstration of mental fortitude and spiritual alignment.

The event was well-received, drawing attention from Dance enthusiasts, health professionals, and the media, thus fostering a greater understanding of Traditional dance forms. Benefits.K. Murali, Chairperson of Thavariya Vidhaigal{ Ini Oru Vidhi Seiyom} along with Secretary General Shanthi Bhaskaran, treasurer as S.Abinayakumari and A.Yusuf Ahmed as Executive Director, known for its emphasis on holistic and main motto to create awareness for Social Barriers, and to set the upcoming students in developing themselves towards the responsibility building the country, with strictly no drug, and stop child abuse provided the perfect backdrop for this inspiring feat, underscoring the children to youngsters commitment to integrating traditional wellness practices like into modern education.

This record-setting performance is a personal triumph for the participant and a proud moment for Janashiksha Kalalayam, Atharavu Arrakkattalai, and the Institution of Fine Arts, Vellore Dist. It serves as a beacon of inspiration, encouraging more individuals to embrace Dance forms and explore their profound impact on health and well-being. The event successfully spotlighted creating awareness of our traditional dance forms, which are transformative power, promoting their practice within the fine arts sector and beyond for a healthier country.

Jana Shiksha Kalalayam of Fine Arts, established in 2015, offers Traditional Dance to students of all Categories and makes the students Holistic and follows Spiritual ways. The Thirumathi Shanthi Bhaskaran is managed by Atharavu Arrakkattalai and Abhinayam Educational and Charitable Trust. Educational Trust, founded in 2014. It aims to uplift rural students by giving them access to superior higher education and boosting their confidence to succeed. Please visit https://www.instagram.com/nobel_world_records

