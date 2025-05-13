Noida Becomes Global Fashion Capital with 9th Fashion and Design Week Inauguration

PNN

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 13: The much-anticipated 9th Global Fashion & Design Week 2025, organized by the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI) in collaboration with AAFT School of Fashion and Design, AAFT School of Interior Design, and AAFT School of Hospitality and Tourism, was inaugurated today with unmatched vibrancy and international flair at Marwah Studios, Film City Noida.

This year's edition stands as the largest fashion and design celebration ever hosted by an educational institution globally, with a record-breaking participation from 90 countries. Nearly 50 countries walked the ramp, showcasing diverse and culturally rich garments, while 125 uniquely curated furniture design pieces from 80 nations adorned two expansive halls, stunning the visitors with global creativity.

The week-long celebration is also showcasing an impressive range of exhibitions, including fashion installations, interior design innovations, photography displays, coffee table books, culinary presentations, art exhibits, and a grand food festival, celebrating global aesthetics and gastronomy.

Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of the Festival and Chancellor of AAFT University, in his keynote address, said: "Design is not just visualit is a reflection of culture, thought, and innovation. This platform is a powerful representation of global unity through design and creativity."

The ceremonial lamp was lit by H.E. Benedikt Hoskuldsson, Ambassador of Iceland to India, who graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. He remarked: "This festival is a magnificent example of how fashion and design can unite nations and celebrate identity and innovation on a single platform."

Special guests included: Fatimata Kane Haidara, wife of the Ambassador of Senegal, who spoke on the cultural richness of African design. Alfredo Caldera, Cultural Counsellor, Embassy of Venezuela, emphasized on the evolving fashion narrative in Latin America. Dr. Faridoddin Faridasr, Cultural Counsellor, Embassy of Iran, highlighted Iran's contribution to traditional textiles and contemporary aesthetics. Yanytzel Karina Duarte, Second Secretary, Embassy of Panama, shared Panama's artistic legacy and modern fashion integration.

Prominent industry leaders and experts also graced the occasion: Gaurav Arora, Co-founder & Head, Market Craft, Chef Vikram Shokeen, Chef Dr. Kunal Seth, and Chef Srinath Sampath enthralled food lovers with culinary artistry. Renowned architects Divya Bhatt and Purvi Singhal discussed sustainable design innovations. Annika Passii, Country Manager at The Warehouse Group, offered global retail perspectives. Influential names like Sonia Khanna (Impulse), Shubham Gandhi (Fashion Designer), and Nakul Wali from Ireland also lent their voices to the event.

The highlight of the day included the Great Craft Market and launch of the Coffee Table Book "Chakras Fashion" - a visionary project by young designer Priyanshi Jain, capturing the spirit of design through the lens of Indian chakra philosophy.

The 9th Global Fashion & Design Week 2025 marks another milestone in India's growing stature as a global design and cultural hub, establishing Noida as a vibrant epicenter of international creative exchange.

