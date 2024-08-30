Noida Interational Airport to have capacity of over 1 lakh tonnes when cargo facility opens, will grow with demand: CEO Christoph Schnellmann

New Delhi [India], August 30 : The development works on the cargo terminal and multimodal cargo hub at Noida International Airport in Uttar Pradesh's Jewar are in full swing with work being done in partnership with Air India SATS, NIA Chief Executive Officer Christoph Schnellmann said on Thursday and noted there will be cargo capacity for well over one lakh tonnes of cargo when the facility opens.

Schnellmann toldthat work on the passenger terminal is also in full swing.

"The development works on the cargo terminal and multimodal cargo hub are in full swing as well. We're working in partnership with Air India SATS who have designed the facility, who are constructing the facility and who will operate the facility. There will be a capacity for well over 1 lakh tonnes of cargo when the facility opens and it's designed in a modular fashion to grow with the demand. We plan to submit our application for the aerodrome license this year," he said.

Schnellmann said they plan to submit our application for the aerodrome license this year.

"We have an opportunity today to showcase the development progress that we've made for Noida International Airport over the past 4.5 years...We expect to see an increase in flight operations over the next few weeks and months. We expect to see calibration flights for the instrument landing system take place in September," he said.

"In October, we expect to see a number of validation flights for the approach and departure procedures later this year," he added.

Answering queries, he said the design that they have selected for the passenger terminal will incorporate heavily the rich architectural heritage of the region. "We'll be using design elements that are prevalent in North India, in western UP," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Jewar Airport on November 26, 2021.

The airport is expected to be operational later this year, two years before IGI Airport reaches its threshold traffic handling capacity.

The airport will be strategically located at about 72 km from Indira Gandhi International Airport, about 52 kilometres from Noida, about 130 kilometres from Agra and about 90 kilometres from Multi-Modal Logistics Hub at Dadri.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor