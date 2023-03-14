Nokia contributing to development of 5G in India, says CEO after meeting PM Modi

New Delhi [India], March 14 : Nokia is contributing strongly to the development of 5G in India, said Pekka Lundmark, President and CEO, after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He met Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday.

Speaking exclusively with , Nokia Global CEO said that it was a privilege to meet with India's Prime Minister.

"He has been a visionary leader driving India's digital transformation. We discussed with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi that how the next phase in this digital transformation would look like," Lundmark said.

"What we then also discussed with the Prime Minister was how the evolution from 5G towards 6G will look like and how India Nokia can cooperate in that evolution which will happen over the next few years," he said.

Nokia Chief said that 6G is expected to come to the market around 2029 to 2030, and it will be a generation of networks that will be greatly powered by artificial intelligence and this is one of the most important things where Nokia and India will be able to work together.

Earlier on Monday after meeting with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pekka tweeted, "A privilege to meet with Prime Minister Modi @PMOIndia and discuss how @nokia is contributing to India's #5G journey and next phase of digital transformation and also how we intend to support India's #6G ambitions. @narendramodi @NokiaIndia."

Later in a tweet Prime Minister said that "A fruitful meeting with Mr. @PekkaLundmark in which we discussed aspects relating to technology and leveraging it for the welfare of society. We also discussed India's strides in building next-generation digital infrastructure.'

Nokia aims to surpass its rivals and lead the Indian market for private 5G networks which the Finnish telecom gear maker expects to become a USD 240 million market by 2027 with a deployment potential of more than 2,400 sites across the country.

According to the Nokia Mobile Broadband Index report issued in February, Indian investments in private wireless networks are expected to reach around USD 240-250 million by 2027.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor