Nomura Singapore Ltd picks up stake in BLS International Ltd

BLS International (BSE: 540073; NSE: BLS; MSE: BLS) is a trusted global tech-enabled services partner for governments and citizens. As per bulk deal data available on NSE, Global financial services firm Nomura Singapore Ltd. bought 11,00,000 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 230 apiece on August 29, 2022.

Earlier this month, the company had reported its Q1FY23 earnings. Operational Revenue stood at Rs 272.8 crores in Q1 FY23, up by 52.8 per cent from Rs 178.5 crores in Q1 FY22. EBITDA stood at Rs 31.5 crores in Q1 FY23, up from Rs 18.8 crores in Q1 FY22. PBT was at Rs 32.4 crores in Q1 FY23 compared to Rs 20.8 crores in Q1 FY22. Profit After Tax (PAT) for the quarter stood at Rs 30.7 crores compared to Rs 20.3 crores in the same period of the last financial year. The company also Acquired Zero Mass Pvt. Ltd. (ZMPL). BLS acquired an 88.71 per cent stake in ZMPL, making it the largest business correspondent (BC) for SBI across India.

BLS International Services Ltd. ("BLS International" or "BLS") is a trusted global tech-enabled services partner for governments and citizens. It has an impeccable reputation for setting benchmarks in the domain of visa, passport, consular, citizen, e-governance, attestation, biometric, e-visa and retail services since 2005. The company is recognized as "India's Most Valuable Companies" by Business Today Magazine, "Best under a Billion' company" by Forbes Asia and ranked amongst "Fortune India's Next 500 companies".

The company works with over 46 client governments, including Diplomatic Missions, Embassies & Consulates, and leverages technology and processes that ensure data security. The company now has an extensive network of more than 15,500 centres globally with a robust strength of over 20,000 employees and associates that provides consular, biometrics and citizen services. BLS has processed over 62 million applications to date globally.

BLS International is the only listed company in this domain, with operations in 66 countries.

