Nonstop Retail Opens Its Doors In South Mumbai To Offer International Quality Personal Mobility And Rehab Products

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 7: Revolutionizing standards in healthcare with respect to personal mobility and rehab products for combating ageing, injuries and disability, Greenpioneer Mobility Private Limited has launched its first flagship store called 'NONSTOP' at Prabhadevi in Mumbai. In addition to bringing cutting edge products from global leaders like WHILL from Japan, Vermeiren & Wheeleo from Belgium; My Cocoon, Michael Graves Design, iWalkFree, GoChirp - from USA, MEXPLE and AiroMEDIC are private label Brands designed in the USA and many more in the pipeline, NONSTOP offers expert consultations, personalized product recommendations, hands-on trials and excellent after-sales support marking its dedication to enhancing lives through innovative, high-quality and accessible solutions. The Mumbai outlet is India's First Multi-brand Mobility Store offering an entire range of products that provide comfort, support and freedom to individuals with personal mobility and rehabilitation needs.

Renowned actress Sangeeta Bijlani, who inaugurated this world class multi-brand retail showroom remarked, "I noticed technologically advanced wheelchairs, walkers, bathroom safety aids, orthopaedic cushions and wellness essentials that will be a boon for our seniors or those with temporary or permanent disability. All the equipments were very user friendly and could be operated with the touch of a button."

Mobility aids help to improve the functional capacity of people affected by disability, injury, chronic conditions or age or while recovering from surgery. Mobility devices like walkers, wheelchairs, or similar power-driven devices take some of the weight through arms and distribute it over a wider surface area thereby reducing the stress placed on hips and knees. Better weight distribution not only makes walking more comfortable, but also offers joint protection. These mobility aids help individuals navigate their environments more easily, reduce pain, increase confidence, and overall increase their independence.

Mobility aids can provide significant benefits to individuals affected by a range of medical conditions, including arthritis, cerebral palsy, developmental disabilities, diabetic ulcers and wounds, fractures or broken bones, injuries, and walking impairments resulting from brain injury or stroke. Access to such hi-tech, smooth functioning devices also increases the employability of these individuals.

Says Iftekhar Ahmed, CEO & Founder of NONSTOP Retail,"The new store aligns with NONSTOP's vision of empowering individuals with greater independence, dignity, and quality of life. One can shop here for Mobility Aids, Monitoring Devices, Walkers, Electric & Manual Wheelchairs & Medical Products which are contemporary technology. This store represents a strategic step in NONSTOP's growth journey, strengthening its presence in key markets and solidifying its reputation as a go-to destination for personal mobility and wellness solutions. Considering the top most hospitals around and product value, this location makes all the sense to take the premium positioning for the brand."

With rise in India's elderly population, chronic illnesses become more frequent, and as awareness about disabilities grows, increased demand for rehab and mobility products that are of high-quality has spread throughout the country. Key factors fueling the growth in demand for mobility aids are higher geriatric population due to improved health facilities leading to an extended human lifespan, reduction in customs duty recently for select Assistive technology products to 5% making them more affordable, launch of 17 schemes by Government of India for Divyang etc. Buoyed by the tremendous response to its earlier ventures, the company has drawn up ambitious plans to launch 100+ stores across India over the next 3-4 years.

The Mumbai NONSTOP store launch includes exciting offers, exclusive discounts, and complimentary consultations for early visitors. Special events like live product demos, expert talks, and interactive workshops highlight innovative mobility solutions.

