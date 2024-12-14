Noted Speakers To Share Life-Changing Insights At TEDxSurat Conference On Dec 22

Surat (Gujarat) [India], December 13: Here's an unmissable event for the people of Surat. The TEDx conference, which focuses on game-changing ideas and insights into business and life, will take place in the city on December 22.

The event, scheduled from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm at the Sanjeev Kumar Auditorium, will feature 12 renowned speakers from Surat and across the country, providing valuable insights and guidance.

Saurabh Pacheriwal, Organiser & Curator of TEDxSurat said that the conference is not just about promoting business ideas, but is designed to explore ways to make lives more enriching.

“The conference will bring together leading experts who will share their perspectives on diverse topics. Some of the speakers will also speak about making life simpler and more joyful. Whether you are a school-going child, a professional, a homemaker or an entrepreneur, the conference offers something for everyone,” Mr. Pacheriwal said.

The featured speakers and topics include:

1. Vaidehi Murti: Vaidehi is a prominent linguist and advocate of authenticity in communication and forging genuine connections.

2. Anand & Anita Vaidya: Parenting duo Anand and Anita Vaidya focus on blending love, wisdom and practical strategies to nurture the next generation.

3. Dr. Vinit Banga: A renowned neurologist, Dr. Vinit Banga has deep insights into brain stroke prevention.

4. Anushka Rathod: Social media influencer and meme culture expert Anushka Rathod explores the humour-driven world of memes and their impact on modern storytelling.

5. Dr. Bhavin Patel: A visionary thinker, Dr. Bhavin Patel uncovers the deeper purpose of life and aligns it with our true calling.

6. Jigna Vora: A leader in social reintegration, Jigna Vora is an advocate for giving reformed criminals a second chance through meaningful employment.

7. Prof Anil Bhardwaj: Space scientist Prof. Anil Bhardwaj explores the possibility of life in the vast cosmos and the future of space exploration.

8. Divanshu Kumar: He is a national-award-winning renowned innovator working in the domain of sanitation & wastewater treatment.

9. Rahul Jain: A renowned business coach who has trained and guided thousands of small and medium businesses.

10. Saurabh Agarwal: A noted agri-preneur, he works in the domain of agriculture and farming.

11. Barkat Arora: A performing prodigy and internet sensation, she believes in the power of expressions through dance.

To Grab Your Passes you can visit on – https://www.tedxsurat.com/tickets/2024

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor