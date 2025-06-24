Novo Nordisk launches weight-loss drug Wegovy in India, priced at Rs 4,336.25 per dose

New Delhi, June 24 Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk on Tuesday launched its once-weekly injectable weight-loss drug Wegovy in India, at Rs 4,336.25 per dose.

Wegovy, a once-weekly glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1 RA), is the first and only weight management medication in India.

The drug, with semaglutide as the active ingredient, is indicated for both long-term chronic weight management and reduction in risk of major adverse cardiovascular events in people living with the condition.

The drug is available in five dosing -- 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 1 mg, 1.7 mg, and 2.4 mg -- and comes with the convenience of an innovative, easy-to-use pen device.

The first three will be priced at 4,336 rupees, and the monthly price for the drug starts at Rs 17,345 per pen, the company said.

On the other hand, 1.7 mg is priced at Rs 24,280 per pen, and 2.4 mg is priced at Rs 26,015 per pen.

Wegovy is a prescription-only medication that has the potential to improve the quality of life for millions of Indians living with obesity or overweight, the company said.

"Obesity is not just a personal health concern -- it is a chronic disease and a national epidemic that India cannot afford to ignore. Recognising this, we are proud to announce that we are bringing Wegovy to Indians as a transformative and evidence-based therapeutic solution with the convenience of a world-class, state-of-the-art pen device," said Vikrant Shrotriya – Managing Director, Novo Nordisk India.

"Additionally, we have an India-specific price with the benefit of the same price for the first three dosing strengths. With this we are reaffirming our commitment to address India's growing burden of overweight and obesity," he said.

Notably, the drug comes with common side effects which include nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, constipation, and stomach (abdomen) pain. In people with type 2 diabetes, it can cause low blood sugar; and also raise issues like gas, stomach flu, heartburn, and runny nose or sore throat. Rodent studies have reported a risk for thyroid tumours or thyroid cancer, with Wegovy. Acute pancreatitis and gallbladder problems were also reported in studies with Wegovy.

Wegovy works by targetting key areas of the brain involved in appetite regulation and food intake. It reduces hunger, improves satiety, and cuts down food cravings, eventually inducing weight loss.

It also improves insulin resistance and has a beneficial effect on the reduction of cardiometabolic events and risk factors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor