Now, Check Credit Score for Free with Fincover by FinFortune

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 11: In the realm of financial lending, credit scores wield significant influence over loan approvals. Highlighting the creditworthiness of individuals, these scores are pivotal in determining access to financial resources. As part of its commitment to fostering financial empowerment, Fincover, the brainchild of FinFortune Financial Service Pvt Ltd, has provided options for every user to check their credit scores for free.

The importance of credit scores stems from their role as indicators of an individual's ability to meet financial obligations. Financial institutions, including banks and lending entities, gauge an applicant's risk profile through their credit score. This assessment influences decisions on loan approvals and terms. Fincover® acknowledges this critical role and empowers users to take charge of their financial health.

Steps to check credit score at Fincover

1. Visit Fincover.com and select 'Credit Score (Free)'

2. Click on 'Check your credit score button'

3. Enter the First Name and Last Name and click on Next.

4. Enter the personal details required such as Address, email ID, City, State, DOB etc.

5. Enter the PAN Card number and mobile number

6. Complete the OTP verification

7. One will then be able to access one's credit report for free, which will give one the exact credit score along with other parameters such as Payment history, Credit Utilization, Credit Age etc.

Empowering Financial Health

Fincover® provides a valuable resource for individuals to check their credit scores without charge. This service aids users in making informed financial decisions by enhancing their understanding of their credit standing. By entering basic personal information and their PAN number, users gain instant access to their credit scores.

Understanding Credit Scores

A credit score is a numeric representation, ranging from 300 to 900, reflecting an individual's creditworthiness. It gauges repayment capacity and fosters trust between borrowers and lenders. A robust credit score heightens the likelihood of obtaining loans and favorable terms from financial institutions, facilitating personal and professional pursuits.

Factors Influencing Credit Scores

The calculation of credit scores encompasses various facets of an individual's credit behavior. These factors include the number of active credits (loans and credit cards), promptness in repaying debts, credit history length, credit utilization ratio, and the impact of hard inquiries. Fincover® recognizes that comprehending these factors empowers users to improve their credit scores.

The Role of Credit Bureaus

Credit scores are determined by credit bureaus, such as TransUnion CIBIL, Experian, Equifax, and CRIF High Mark, which receive credit-related data from lenders. Financial institutions, mandated to be members of these bureaus, share credit information, enabling the calculation of accurate credit scores. This process ensures that credit decisions are well-informed and aligned with risk assessment.

Building and Enhancing Credit Scores

Fincover® emphasizes key practices for bolstering credit scores, including timely payments, maintaining a balanced credit mix, judicious credit card utilization, cultivating an extended credit history, and prudent loan applications. Adherence to these guidelines contributes to sustained credit score enhancement, reflecting responsible financial behavior.

About FinFortune

FinFortune is an online aggregator of diverse financial products and services, designed to simplify finance for all. With over 25 years of cumulative experience from banking and IT sectors, the visionary leadership at FinFortune seeks to democratize finance. Their platform, Fincover®, offers products ranging from loans and credit cards to investment options, all meticulously curated from reputable banks and NBFCs.

About Fincover®

Fincover®, a Chennai-based fintech startup established in 2020, embodies a mission of seamless digital premium financing. With a user-centric approach, Fincover® collaborates with leading insurers, banks, NBFCs, and mutual fund companies to provide optimal financial solutions. The platform has disbursed substantial loan amounts and facilitated thousands of insurance policies. Their ambitious growth trajectory anticipates a 5X expansion and an annualized disbursal run rate of over Rs. 500 crore.

