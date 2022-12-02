Now Meeting your Favorite celebrity is easy with Rushabh Kotthari

December 2: In India, celebrities are like a god for many people and many people dream of meeting their favourite at least once in their lifetime but most don’t get a chance to do that because these big celebrities are out of their reach and have no time to meet all their Fans. Moreover, many small and medium businesses also want celebrities to promote their brand but again not all businesses afford celebrities and they are not even able to contact them. He is also known as a Rushabhraj Kotthari in the industry.

Rushabh Kotthari who is managing over 3000+ Bollywood and television celebrities and influencers realized this problem of middle-class people who have a dream to meet their favourite Star and businesses who want to promote their business with the help of celebrities. Every big or small celebrity has a good fan base and everyone trusts them. Everyone wants to meet them and associate with them.

Rushabh found the problem of middle-class people and businesses. So he decided to help them to fulfill their dreams. Rushabh has contact with more than 3000+ celebrities and he used to arrange celebrities for big events, college gatherings and the opening of big malls or hotels. He found that many small businesses also want to promote their business in the same way but they can’t afford it. To solve that problem Rushabh started video promotion with celebrities.

With this service now any business can choose their favourite celebrity to promote their business. Once they choose a celebrity, Rishab makes a promotional video of that celebrity mentioning that particular business like TV ads you see. Business can promote that video on social media and wherever they want. Businesses who promote their brands in the name of celebrity notice an increase in sales because everyone trusts their known celebrity.

The good thing about Rushabh is his price. Anyone can afford that money to promote their business and they are able to grow a business with a celebrity’s name like any big brands do. Moreover, Rushabh also helps to arrange celebrities for opening and launch events promotion. Rushabh helped more than 500+ small and medium businesses to promote their business and all those businesses got amazing Growth after that.

Many fans want to meet their favourite celebrity in person or on a video call and they are desperate for that. That’s where many people Take advantage of that and do Scams. They take your money and never provide you with a meet celebrity. For that Rushabh provides personalized videos of celebrities for birthdays, anniversary and brand promotion. Many people surprise their friends and family with a personalized video of their favourite celebrity. Rushabh did this for more than 1000+ people. Rushabh also realized that it makes every fan very happy when their favourite celebrity wishes them or even takes their name.

In future, Rushabh wants to make this more affordable for everyone so that anyone can get a celebrity to promote their brand to grow their business and every fan can get a personalized video or personal meet with their favourite celebrity.

Rushabhraj’s Instagram:

https://instagram.com/rushabhkotthari6?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Rushabhraj’s Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/rushabhraj.kothari?mibextid=ZbWKwL

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor