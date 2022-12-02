Now Trade Bitica Digital Cryptocurrency on leading exchange P2B

Bitica officially declared to be listed for trading on P2B exchange by End of December.

December 02: Bitica Coin, commonly known as BDCC was created in 2018, based on Bitica Blockchain Smart Technology, owned by Block Beats Company Registered in Dubai, UAE. Bitica Coin and its derivatives use decentralized control as opposed to centralized electronic money/central banking systems.

BDCC has also been associated with major events like Top Model Dubai 2022, T10 Cricket League, Katoon Fashion walk for specially challenged and many more.

P2B Exchange is one of the biggest international digital assets exchanges with an estimate $1.5B daily trades volume in Cryptocurrency market. They have a vast number of listed assets for trading to earn profit for their crypto investors, traders along with enthusiasts. P2B hosts online competition for its users to win crypto in awards and also provide 24/7 online support with a very user friends Interface. Not to forget the multi level protection and end-to-end security the exchange provides.

