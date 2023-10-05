PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], October 5: The internationally recognized NP® technology from Nanopool GmbH, Germany, represents a groundbreaking innovation in a world where time and environmental conditions incessantly wear away at our most precious cultural assets. Developed to protect historic sites from moisture and weathering, the NP® technology has also shown impressive results in the field of renewable energy.

In Asia, a region rich in historical heritage, NP® has proven its effectiveness. During archaeological excavations threatened by unexpected heavy rain, the NP® technology was used as an emergency solution. While treated areas remained intact, unprotected areas were washed away by more than 50%. This impressive example has shown that the NP® technology can be unique in the field of cultural preservation.

Moreover, NP® was honored with the prestigious GreenWorldAward. In gigawatt PV-plants in China, the use of NP®-technology increased yields by up to 20% under diffuse lighting conditions. A clear testament to the enormous potential of this technology in the renewable energy sector.

Nanopool GmbH will now bring its tried-and-true technology to India. In line with the "Made in India" initiative, this project will promote the education and further training of the next generation of technicians in nanotechnology. In collaboration with local partners, Nanopool aims to certify professionals in this field. A significant step in offering young people qualified career opportunities.

For government agencies and investors, the NP®-technology, combined with the expertise of Nanopool® GmbH, represents a promising opportunity. This is not just about preserving cultural treasures, but also about creating a more sustainable future in the fields of energy and education.

Overall, Nanopool GmbH, with its innovative NP®-technology and its commitment to social responsibility, represents the pinnacle in the nanotechnology industry and stands for the combination of technology, culture, and sustainability.

