NP Singh Announces Search for Successor; Will Continue as MD & CEO of Sony Pictures Networks India Until Successor is Appointed

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 24: Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) has initiated a structured succession planning process for NP Singh, MD& CEO; until then, he will continue in his current role.

Singh said, "Today, I have a significant update to share. After nearly 44 years in my career, including a rewarding 25-year tenure at SPNI, I have decided to move on from my role as MD and CEO. Having reached many significant milestones with our team, I am now ready to focus on social change and shift from operational roles to advisory ones. However, my commitment to SPNI and its success remains strong. During my time here, we have established industry benchmarks, expanded our reach, and achieved many noteworthy accomplishments. I am dedicated to ensuring our legacy of success continues and grows under the new leadership.

I will continue to lead SPNI until we find the right person to take over. We have begun a structured succession planning process for my successor and hope to have exciting news to share in the near future. Finding the right fit is our top priority. I understand there may be speculation during this time, so I urge everyone to rely on our official updates. We are committed to sharing timely and transparent information through our established channels and will communicate any definitive updates directly.

Thank you for your trust and support. Your commitment and patience are vital as we navigate this transition and continue our path of growth and innovation."

