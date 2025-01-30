NRI Acharya Haridas Gupta Pledges to Elevate Kailash Mansarovar Yatra

New Delhi [India], January 30:The grand spectacle of the Mahakumbh has attracted not only Indian devotees but also Sanatan Dharma followers from across the globe. Among them, NRI Acharya Haridas Gupta has taken a significant step towards raising awareness about the challenges and mysteries surrounding the revered Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

In an exclusive conversation with the media, Acharya Haridas Gupta revealed that a dedicated camp has been set up at the Mahakumbh to promote the cause. The initiative has drawn the participation of several prominent personalities, officials, and successful entrepreneurs from India and abroad. So far, NRIs and foreign nationals from Singapore, Dubai, Malaysia, the USA, Thailand, Italy, and Switzerland have joined the mission. More attendees from various countries are expected in the coming days. The camp also serves thousands of devotees daily with free meals.

Acharya Haridas Gupta has vowed to make the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra a grander experience. He shared that his inspiration for this mission comes directly from Lord Shiva. In a major announcement, he declared the establishment of “Kailash Akhada,” aimed at uniting global Sanatan devotees. The head of the Agori Akhada has extended his support to the Kailash Mission, affirming that Lord Shiva's devotees will go to any lengths to serve this noble cause. Additionally, Prayagraj's Jagat Guru Budheshwar Maharaj has pledged his support, while Yogi Chhotunath from Amritsar has expressed the Sikh community's commitment to the initiative.

Acharya Haridas Gupta, who has lived abroad for over 30 years and built a successful business empire, claims to have had multiple divine experiences where Lord Shiva guided him towards this spiritual mission. He is currently documenting these experiences as part of Lord Shiva's divine play.

Highlighting the religious significance of Mount Kailash, Acharya Gupta emphasized that it holds equal importance for Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists. Historical records suggest that Guru Nanak, the first Sikh Guru, had also undertaken the sacred journey to Kailash. Similarly, Rishabhdev, the first Jain Tirthankara, is believed to have traveled to this holy site.

What started as an individual effort just four months ago has now reached millions of devotees worldwide. Acharya Haridas Gupta is urging Shiva devotees, media professionals, government officials, and political leaders to raise their voices for a seamless pilgrimage experience. He advocates for collective action to remove any restrictions, fears, or inconveniences that hinder devotees from embarking on this spiritual journey and attaining divine blessings at Kailash Mansarovar.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor