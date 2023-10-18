NRI Chaiwala Unveils Chai Haven in North India to Serve 22 Unmatched Tea Flavors Including Kids Chai

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

New Delhi [India], October 18: A known chai firm, NRI Chaiwala is known for its dedication to authentic flavors and focus on customers' mindset. NRI Chaiwala, founded by Jagdish Kumar, has grown into a popular chai destination, providing a wide range of chai flavors and delicious food that satisfy evolving preferences. The recognized chai company NRI Chaiwala, which is known for its commitment to distinctive flavors and outstanding customer service, is pleased to announce the official opening of its newest location in the vibrant city of Jaipur, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Jammu.

This is first time in India, NRI Chaiwala has come with 22 unique flavored tea like, Tulsi Chai, Regular Chai, Kadak Tea, Rose Tea, Turmeric Tea, Vanilla Tea, Tapri Wali Chai, Tandoori Chai, Ayurvedic Chai, Adrak Elaichi Tea, Cinnamon Thyme Chai, Corporate Wali Chai, Desh Wali Chai, Green Tea, Ginger Lemon Tea, Herbal Chai, Kadha Chai, Lemon Tea, Mardo Wali Chai, Masala Tea, Mulethi Chai, Premium Tea, Regular Tea, Turmeric Ginger Tea, Mummy Ke Hath Wali Chai, Pyar Mohabbat Wali Chai, Chocolate Tea etc. All are easily available in 250gm at offline store and online store like Meesho etc at very reasonable price.

The company puts customers in a sophisticated chai-drinking experience. The remarkable selection of chai in retail gives consumers various options on the menu at the above location caters to a wide spectrum of preferences. The customers can choose from a variety of chai.

The recently launched Kids Chai is a safe tea substitute for children is entirely free of toxic substances and contains no tea leaves. Now, parents can treat their children to a delightful beverage that is also healthy and safe. The company will be offering fresh and intriguing tea types exclusively at the above location in the FMCG retail, adding to its already remarkable collection. These new teas promise to bring fresh and unusual flavors to the chai experience, further establishing the company as a chai leader.

The company has only dream to serve multiple varieties of tea to all and reach their doorstep at reasonable price. The company is also coming up with NRI Tea health concept where he will soon introduce many Health Wali Chai, Wellness Tea blends prepared with Indian herbs and spices to help in fighting with daily health problems like Diabetes, Digestion, Stress, Anti-Aging, Blood Purifier for women etc.

Jagdish Kumar Founder of NRI Chaiwala came back to India 4 years back after leaving behind his luxury lifestyle and green card for serving the nation and long vision to get recognition for Indian tea industry on international platform.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC).will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor