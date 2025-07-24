NSAT 2025 by Narayana: India’s Leading Aptitude Test Returns Bigger Than Ever

New Delhi [India], July 24: NSAT 2025, one of India's largest scholastic aptitude tests, is back with its 20th edition. Launched by Narayana Educational Institutions, the test provides a robust platform for academic recognition, rewarding high-performing students with scholarships worth over ₹50 crores. Targeted at Classes 5 to 11, the test will be conducted both online and offline, with expectations to surpass previous participation records.

To ensure greater accessibility, NSAT 2025 will be conducted in both online and offline formats. Offline exams are slated for 5th and 12th October, 2025, while the online is slated for 19th and 26th October 2025. The previous edition saw more than 2.5 lakh students take part, and this year's turnout is expected to be even higher

Sharing their enthusiasm for this milestone edition, Dr. P. Sindhura and Ms. P. Sharani, Directors of Narayana Educational Institutions, said:

“The 20th edition of NSAT is set to be our most impactful yet, reaching students from more than 3,000 schools nationwide. With assessments in Science, Mathematics, and Mental Ability, NSAT fosters analytical thinking while creating a level playing field. Scholarships of up to 100% will be awarded, ensuring talented students receive the support they deserve.”

With a legacy spanning over four decades, the Narayana Educational Institutions continue to raise the bar in academic excellence by consistently setting new benchmarks. True to its belief—“Your Dreams Are Our Dreams”—Narayana remains committed to empowering students in their pursuit of academic and personal success.

