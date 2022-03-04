NSE seeks candidates with IPO experience for MD and CEO role

The National Stock Exchange (NSE), embroiled in a dispute between Chitra Ramakrishna and Anand Subramaniam, is looking for a new boss. NSE has invited applications for the post of MD & CEO. The new appointees will replace Vikram Limaye, the current MD and CEO. Vikram Limaye's five-year term ends in July. The NSE said in a statement on Friday that applications were invited from candidates with experience in initial public offering (IPO).

On the other hand, it is being speculated that NSE may extend Limaye's tenure. Meanwhile, after Chitra Ramakrishna left NSE in July 2017, Vikram Limaye was appointed as MD and CEO. According to media reports, Vikram Limaye was given an annual package of Rs 8 crore at that time. Begore him, BSE MD and CEO Ashish Kumar Chouhan was at Rs 3.26 crore. When Chitra Ramakrishna resigned, her package was Rs 7.87 crore.

The last date to apply for this post is March 25. Limaye will have to compete with other candidates for an extension. Limaye is known for its re-branding of the NSE. In that case, he is likely to be given another chance.

What should be the eligibility?

To apply for this position, the candidate must have a good track record of corporate governance. Proficiency in risk management and compliance management is also required. Preference will be given to candidates with experience in IPO launch and management.