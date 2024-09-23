NSF Certifies First Client in Asia to the NSF Global Animal Wellness Standard

New Delhi [India] September 23: NSF, a leading public health and safety organization, is proud to announce that Shanthi Feeds Pvt. Ltd (“Shanthi Feeds”), an India-based company, has been successfully certified to the NSF Global Animal Wellness Standard (GAWS) for its complete poultry vertical operations, including hatchery, broiler farm, transport and slaughtering.

Shanthi Feeds is dedicated to offering high-quality products and following best practices in the industry. “Obtaining NSF's Global Animal Wellness Standard certification demonstrates our commitment to animal welfare and quality,” said Mr. L. Saravanan, Whole Time Director at Shanthi Feeds, “We believe that this certification not only helps us improve our business but also assures our clients that our poultry practices have been independently certified by one of the most reputable third-party organizations in the world.”

Launched in 2019, NSF GAWS establishes a universal approach to animal health and wellness, benchmarked against global animal welfare regulations and domestic animal welfare regulatory requirements, industry standards and codes of practices. To achieve this certification, a company must create, document and implement an animal welfare management system and demonstrate total commitment and compliance with the applicable programs.

“By practicing animal welfare at every stage of production, Shanthi Feeds has demonstrated its global commitment to high-quality products while prioritizing the health and wellness of its animals,” said Jyoti Bhasin, Managing Director of APAC at NSF. “Suppliers and consumers can rest assured that the animal welfare practices in Shanthi Feeds' vertical poultry operations have been validated by NSF, an independent, third-party organization.” According to a recent survey conducted by NSF, 72% of participants expressed significant concern for animal welfare in their purchasing decisions, while 80% expected international brands to comply with animal welfare standards.

The NSF GAWS provides means for food companies with global supply chains to navigate a range of different local and regional approaches to demonstrate their commitment to animal wellness through this common, globally applicable solution. The standards establish best practices for how animals are kept, raised, and responsibly managed, as well as for the animal management systems a company uses for all key species.

The NSF GAWS is among a host of services offered by NSF experts to verify food management systems, and mitigate risk for a company's business.

Learn more about NSF's Global Animal Wellness Standards.

About NSF

NSF is an independent, global services organization dedicated to improving human and planet health for more than 80 years by developing public health standards and providing world-class testing, inspection, certification, advisory services and digital solutions to the food, nutrition, water, life sciences and consumer goods industries. NSF has 40,000 clients across all continents and is a World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Center on Food Safety, Water Quality and Medical Device Safety.

About Shanthi Feeds

Mr. R. Lakshmanan, Proprietor and MD, with inspiration and encouragement from his beloved father, Mr. K. Ramasamy, an employee of the animal husbandry department, Tamil Nadu, started a small poultry farm as a means of self-employment way back in 1988. There are no parallels what this dynamic hardworking man, dedicated to the poultry industry, could achieve in the following years by his visionary leadership and commitment to quality. Shanthi Feeds was the first to introduce integrated operations, both at the level of organizing farmers and, also, bringing in all process parameters, including the production of poultry feed, under its control. There are 4 hatchery units, 5 parent bird farms, and over 2000 commercial farms for broiler birds under the aegis of Shanthi Feeds. Today, with a market share of over 25% and a production capacity of over 450000 parent chicks and birds, Shanthi Feeds is poised for even greater achievements in the years to come.

