NSF Water Forum 2025 Held in Delhi to Enhance Public Water Infrastructure in India

New Delhi [India], September 9: NSF, a leading testing and certification organization in the water industry, hosted the NSF Water Forum 2025 in Delhi. This event successfully brought together industry leaders, regulators, and experts to discuss the vital issue of sustaining and improving public water infrastructure across India.

A key feature of the forum was a panel discussion that included:

•Ms. Disha Zanwar, the representative of the Bureau of Indian Standards, discussed how national standards influence water safety and infrastructure resilience.

• Mr. Dalbir Singh, the representative of Delhi Jal Board (DJB), offered on-ground insights into managing urban water challenges.

• Mr. ANKUR AGNIHOTRI, the representative of Jindal Saw Limited, presented industry perspectives on technology and innovation in pipelines and water systems.

• Mr. Harold Chase, Director of Government Affairs at NSF, provided a global view on advancing water quality and certification.

The dialogue emphasized the importance of collaboration among regulators, utilities, industry, and global organizations in developing reliable and future-ready water systems.

The forum also featured technical updates from Vincent Boks, Senior Director of Water at NSF, and B.B. Singh, Senior Manager of APAC Water at NSF. There was also special recognition of NSF's longest-tenured customers. Networking with stakeholders and partners added further value to the event.

“This is our second annual water forum in India. I would like to emphasize the critical importance of this forum in addressing the urgent challenges facing India’s water infrastructure. By encouraging collaboration among industry leaders, regulators, and experts, we are developing comprehensive solutions that will improve water security standards across the nation. The knowledge shared here today will benefit the community and help ensure that everyone has sustainable access to clean water in the future,” said Jyoti Bhasin, Managing Director of APAC, NSF.

About NSF

NSF is an independent, global services organization dedicated to improving human and planet health for more than 80 years by developing public health standards and providing world-class testing, inspection, certification, advisory services and digital solutions to the food, nutrition, water, life sciences and consumer goods industries. NSF has 40,000 clients in 110 countries and is a World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Center on Food Safety, Water Quality and Medical Device Safety.

NSF's Water Division provides risk assessments, testing, inspection, and certification services for the water industry from source to tap. NSF facilitated the development of the American National Standards for all materials and products that treat or come in contact with drinking water to help protect public health and the environment and minimize adverse health effects. In 1990, the U.S. EPA replaced its own drinking water product advisory program with these NSF standards.

