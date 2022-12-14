NTPC crosses 1 GW annual capacity mark in renewable energy segment in FY23

India's largest power generator NTPC has crossed 1 gigawatt (GW) annual capacity in the renewable energy (RE) segment by adding 1,075 megawatt (MW) renewable energy capacity in fiscal 2022-23 (FY23).

The state-run power major on Tuesday said that with this its total non-fossil capacity has reached 9.41 per cent.

With this, the standalone installed and commercial capacity of NTPC has become 58041.27 MW, while the group installed and commercial capacity of NTPC has become 70656.27 MW, according to a statement from the Union power ministry.

NTPC said its 240 MW Devikot solar project at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan has begun commercial operations.

"Consequent upon successful commissioning, entire capacities of 150 MWand 90 MW Devikot Solar PV Projects at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, are declared on commercial operation with effect from 00:00 Hours of December 13, 2022," a BSE filing stated.

In another development, the power giant is planning to sell its stake in India's largest power trading firm PTC India, according to a report. It is reported that India's largest power generation firm had already appointed a consultant for the transaction.

New Delhi-headquartered NTPC, formerly known as National Thermal Power Corporation, is an Indian central public sector undertaking (PSU) under the ownership of the Ministry of Power which is engaged in the generation of electricity and allied activities. NTPC's core function is the generation and distribution of electricity to state electricity boards in India.

The PSU has also ventured into oil and gas exploration and coal mining. It is the largest power company in India with an electric power generating capacity of 67,907 MW.

( With inputs from ANI )

