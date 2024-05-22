NTPC gets third rank at ATD BEST Award 2024 for talent development

New Delhi [India], May 22 : NTPC, one of the largest power utility public sector companies, has secured a significant milestone by securing the third rank globally at the ATD BEST Award 2024, the Ministry of Power said in a release.

Rachana Singh Bhal, CGM (Strategic HR and Talent Management), accepted the award at a ceremony held in New Orleans, USA, on May 21, 2024. The ATD BEST Award, established by the Association for Talent Development (ATD), USA, is one of the most esteemed international recognitions in the field of Learning and Development (L&D).

Established in 2003, the prize recognizes businesses that successfully grow their workforces across the entire organization and use talent as a strategic business strategy. International specialists do a thorough study and assessment procedure that determines the ranking.

According to the information available on ATD BEST Award, the winners need to demonstrate that they are excellent in aspects such as talant development, Learning links to individual and organizational performance, organization's culture of talent development and investment is made in talent development and performance initiatives.

This outstanding accomplishment highlights NTPC's outstanding human resources performance on a global scale. The ATD BEST Award is evidence of NTPC's exceptional L&D procedures and its unwavering commitment to quality. The organization has established industry standards, embraced technology and innovation, developed a culture of continuous learning, and taken a targeted approach to learning and development, a release added.

NTPC Limited, formerly known as National Thermal Power Corporation, is an Indian central Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) under the ownership of the Ministry of Power and the Government of India, who is engaged in the generation of electricity and other activities. The headquarters of the PSU are situated at New Delhi. NTPC's core function is the generation and distribution of electricity to State Electricity Boards in India.

