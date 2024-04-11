NTT Advanced Technology Corporation and TecHelium Begin Collaboration to transform the business communication

PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 11: NTT Advanced Technology Corporation (hereinafter referred to as NTT-AT), headquartered in Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Tadashi Ito, and TecHelium Info Systems Private Limited, (hereinafter referred to as TecHelium), headquartered in Bangalore, India, have started a collaboration to 'create a world where anyone, anytime can see and know'. The purpose of this collaboration is to facilitate communication such as conveying important information and deepening mutual understandings within and between companies (supply chain) in Japan.

* Background

Companies, in their pursuit of business growth, encounter challenges such as the '2025 Digital Cliff,' 'Work Style Reform,' '2040 Problem,' 'Human Resource Shortages,' 'Declining Birthrate and Aging Population,' and 'Long Working Hours.' Many companies are promoting digitalization and business efficiency as a response to these issues, but they have yet to fully address communication gaps which are essential for conveying information and communicating in a variety of business settings.

Communication tools, such as telephone, e-mail, and chat are convenient, but at the same time, they are costly in terms of time and effort. Despite this situation, companies are still facing the problem of not being able to take concrete actions, such as maintaining the status quo, giving up on the situation as unavoidable, or overlooking the situation, because they do not know how to improve the situation.

NTT-AT and TecHelium have started a collaboration under the slogan, 'Transform communication' to address these problems.

* Outline of collaboration

NTT-AT has extensive expertise in operations centers, help desks, and other operations, as well as in providing services and solutions related to digital transformation (DX) promotion, and is committed to optimizing operations throughout the supply chain.

TecHelium provides cutting-edge technology products and solutions for DX, helping companies accelerate DX promotion, improve operational efficiency, and enhance CX.

NTT-AT and TecHelium will leverage their respective strengths to connect information without major system or operational changes and establish a new communication style within and between companies, aiming for 'a world where anyone can see and know at any time', and provide new services.

Through this communication innovation unique to both companies, this will contribute to the promotion of DX to it's customers

* Future plans

NTT-AT and TecHelium to offer new services in the first half of FY2024 to establish a new communication style.

* Comments from both companies

"NTT-AT has expertise in operational operations and is working on DX support for various customers based on 'our own DX'. We are pleased to collaborate with TecHelium as a new partner for the transformation of intra- and inter-company communication in Japan. Please look forward to the services we will provide in the future."

Kenji Yamada

General Manager, DX & GX Business Headquarters

NTT Advanced Technology Corporation

"TecHelium is pleased to partner with NTT-AT, which provides a variety of solutions and DX support in Japan to resolve communication issues within and between companies. By leveraging the unique strengths of both companies, we aim to help Japanese companies promote DX."

Satish Tenkanadiyur

Founder and Director

TecHelium Info Systems Private Limited

NTT Advanced Technology Corp. Company Profile[(https://www.ntt-at.co.jp/)]

Since its founding in 1976, NTT Advanced Technology Corp., as the technical core company of the NTT Group, has incorporated not only NTT Laboratories' diverse leading-edge technologies, such as network technology, media processing technology, Japanese language processing technology, environmental technology, optical devices, and Nano device technology, but also leading-edge technologies from both within Japan and abroad, and has integrated them to solve customer problems and provide value to customers.

Company name: NTT Advanced Technology Corporation (NTT-AT)

Head office: Tokyo Opera City Tower, 3-20-2 Nishi-shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo, 163-1436, Japan

Established: December 17th, 1976

Capital: 5 billion yen

President and CEO: Tadashi Ito

Business activities: Total Solution Business, Smart Community Business, Security Business, Cloud and IoT Business, AIxRobotics, Global Business, Intellectual Property Business.

TecHelium Company Profile[(https://techelium.com/)]

TecHelium provides cutting-edge products and solutions that promote automation of DX and business processes. TecHelium's XTicketing solution helps businesses implement ITSM Solutions and help automate workflows to improve overall productivity.

With a strong focus on R&D and product development, TecHelium empowers organizations to achieve their DX goals maximizing efficiency, catalyzing growth, and success.

Company Name: TecHelium Info Systems Private Limited

Head Office: 352/353, 6th Cross, 29th Main Road BTM 2nd Stage, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560083, INDIA

Established: 2014

Capital: 1 Million Indian Rupees

Representatives:

Founder and Director: Satish Tenkanadiyur, Founder and CTO: Harish Kandpal,

* The company names and product names listed are trademarks or registered trademarks of each company.

* The data listed is as of the date of publication. Please note that the information is subject to change without notice.

