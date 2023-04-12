Numeric launches its E-Shop for uninterruptible power supply

New Delhi [India], April 12 (/BusinessWire India): Numeric UPS, a leading manufacturer of UPS and one of the top 3 UPS compes in the country, announced today the launch of its very own E-Shop, for a wide range of uninterruptible power supply (UPS) products under one platform. The new platform, shop.numericups.com, a one-stop E-Shop for UPS will provide customers a convenient way to purchase a wide range of power backup solutions to keep their critical systems up and running.

With the launch of the E-Shop, customers will have access to a wide range of UPS and power conditioning products from 600VA to 40k VA. The platform is designed to be user-friendly and easy to navigate, with a simple and intuitive interface that allows customers to quickly and easily find the products they need with safe and secure transactions.

"The internet penetration in the country is rapidly growing, and customers' buying patterns are evolving with the changing digital landscape. The launch of our E-Shop will enhance customer experience and is in line with our digital transformation journey," says Satpal Singh, CEO, Numeric UPS.

He further added, "Our goal is to make it easier for customers to find and purchase power backup solutions from anywhere in the country for their uninterrupted continuity. With the new E-Shop, customers can shop with confidence knowing they're getting high-quality products from a trusted provider."

In addition to UPS products, the E-Shop will also offer a range of related services, including installation, maintenance, and support. Customers can also access the E-Shop via mobile devices, making it easy to manage their UPS solutions and power protection needs on-the-go.

The launch of the E-Shop is part of Numeric's commitment to providing its customers with innovative and reliable UPS solutions that meet their needs and exceed their expectations. By offering its own E-Shop, it enables customers to easily access and purchase their UPS products, while also providing them with exceptional customer support.

To know more, click here: E-shop Launch Video

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/BusinessWire India)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor