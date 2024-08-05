NutrifyToday's NutrifyGenie AI gains recognition at NBJ Summit

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 5: Tom Aarts, Founder and Co-Chair of the NBJ Summit; USA, has recognized NutrifyGenie AI as a global trending AI engine in the dietary supplement industry.

Pioneering AI in the Industry

NutrifyGenie AI, the world's first ISO-certified AI engine in the dietary supplement sector, has made significant inroads into the U.S. market. To date, NutrifyGenie AI has facilitated the development of over 12 products and played a pivotal role in the launch of the first branded ingredient, Shevari4, for Cepham Inc., USA.

Industry Leadership and Innovation

In discussing emerging trends, Aarts identified NutrifyGenie AI as a leading innovator in the dietary supplement industry. The AI engine's expansion into the U.S. market allows American companies to leverage its capabilities, benefiting from its compliance across 11 countries. This enables business owners to generate differentiated ideas for commercialization.

Technological Excellence and Global Adoption

NutrifyGenie AI's multi-layered technologies, including generative AI, restrictive augmented generation, and re-engineered fuzzy logic, ensure precision in life sciences applications. It accelerates product development, optimizes operations, and ensures regulatory compliance. NutrifyGenie AI empowers businesses to create unique, scientifically backed products, standing out in a crowded market and attracting investors.

Ultimate Business Partner

NutrifyGenie AI acts as an all-in-one solution, akin to having a team of experienced scientists, market researchers, and regulatory experts. It streamlines ingredient sourcing, manufacturing, and regulatory navigation, saving time and money while ensuring safety and compliance.

